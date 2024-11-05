Sunday Comic: Midterm Week FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp By New U Graphic Design November 5, 2024 Wendy Wu is a Graphic Design Staff Writer for the 2024-2025 academic year. She can be reached at wux44@uci.edu. - Advertisement - Sports UC Irvine Women’s Volleyball defeats Cal State Bakersfield, 3-1 November 5, 2024 City News A voting guide to the 2024 California propositions November 4, 2024 Opinion Hidden criminals: The silent crimes of female predators November 4, 2024 Campus News OFAS continued delays lead to new virtual appointments November 3, 2024 Campus News ASUCI and AGS cohost CA-47 candidate forum with Dave Min November 3, 2024 Campus News Ways to vote on campus November 3, 2024 Read More New U Want to impact UCI and Orange County? Vote! Santa Ana City Council deliberates on Council Member Hernandez investigation Liam Payne’s death and the tolls of stardom Irvine mayoral race enters final stretch before Election Day All of UCI’s a stage for professor Julia Reinhard Lupton