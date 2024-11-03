Want to impact UCI and Orange County? Vote!

Election season is here, and as the UCI community readies for another cycle, the importance of voting becomes front and center on campus.

Voting is the simplest and one of the most effective ways to get a student’s foot in the door of political activism, and it is imperative that all UCI students who can vote do so.

Regardless of party affiliation, political orientation or any other factor that may affect why a student votes for a specific candidate or proposition, all UCI students have at least one concern regarding the institution. Whether it be city planning, a lack of social interaction or an ongoing housing crisis, there is no denying that UCI has a plethora of issues that has the potential to be mitigated by voting in the Nov. 5 election.

This rings especially true for the local portion of the ballot this year — Propositions 32, 33 and 34 are potential laws that could impact all Californians. Municipal candidates also carry a massive impact for a city constituency, especially for a relatively large city like Irvine.

For students registered in smaller cities and counties, elections are still important. The notion that voting doesn’t matter is dangerous, even if the claim feels true in recent years of political instability and division.

Regardless of who a person votes for, their civic duty should be used to represent whoever or whatever they feel would make their homes and country a better place. We only get this chance so often, and it is our responsibility to make the most of it each and every time. Activism should not only be limited to voting, but it would be asinine to cast voting aside as a useless political measure.

Generally labeled as a politically inactive school, the university should encourage more discourse among students, faculty and staff — especially in non-election years.

Voting, especially for those participating in an election for the first time, is an empowering act. New University supports the right of citizens to vote and encourages the UCI community to become more politically active moving forward.

Voters can drop off their ballots or vote in person at the Student Center beginning Nov. 2. A full list of Orange County vote centers can be found here.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate