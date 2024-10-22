Photo Gallery: Aldrich Park After Dark – A Night to Remember

Welcome back to campus courtesy of APAD 2024! This gallery captures the unforgettable moments of Aldrich Park After Dark, featuring thrilling performances from student DJ Adit and student performer Chuka, The Destroyer, midliner San Pacho and headliner J.I.D, who brought the night to a thrilling close. Relive the excitement of the crowd, the stage’s vibrant atmosphere and action-packed shots of the performers as they lit up the night.

Leo Siu is a 2024-25 Staff Photographer. He can be reached at lsiu2@uci.edu.

Sarah Millington is a 2024-2025 Photo Editor. She can be reached at photo@newuniversity.org.