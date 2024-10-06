New University announces the return of weekly editorials

New University is pleased to announce the revival of a tradition that has been lost from the publication for many years. Beginning in the fall of 2024, the paper’s editorial board — consisting of six members — will once again publish weekly editorials.

Editorials will be published every Sunday and will focus on topics regarding UCI and the UC community.

Though the editorials will reflect the opinions and beliefs of the editorial board, they should not be interpreted as reflecting the thoughts and opinions of individual New University staffers and its affiliates. These editorials are also not reflective of the news content the publication produces and should be seen as a separate entity, just as traditional opinion columns are.

The 2024-25 editorial board will consist of six New University editors: Editor in Chief Laiyla Santillan, Managing Editors Skylar Paxton and Jacob Ramos, Opinion Editor Trista Lara, Copy Chief Jaheem Conley and Arts & Entertainment Editor Lillian Dunn.

Though New University editorials have always been published, it remains unclear when and why weekly publications of the pieces stopped. Past editorials have covered a variety of topics regarding UCI and its community. These include criticisms towards the school’s parking, reviews of the school year, the importance of student journalism and more.

New University and its editorial board are determined to not only bring back weekly pieces but to use its platform to inform the UCI community of topics and issues that the board feels should be spoken about. New University understands its role within UCI and the weight of its platform. The publication intends to once again utilize this while upholding the publication’s long-standing goals — to be honest, ethical and empathetic journalists.