Lawsuit against UC Regents among other institutions filed for sexual battery

15 women are suing the UC Regents, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, Liver Speciality Center and Dr. John Carl Hoefs for alleged negligent hiring, battery, sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Hoefs, a 79-year-old hepatologist affiliated with the UCI, was arrested on May 3 and charged with “17 felony counts of sexual battery by fraud and three felony counts of sexual battery.” An interim suspension order was issued by the Medical Board of California in May 2024 which prohibited any contact between Hoefs and former, prospective and current patients. This order includes both virtual and in-person interactions.

A civil lawsuit was filed and announced at a press conference on Aug. 29, alleging that UCI Health concealed his employment, allowing him continued access to patients despite filed allegations.

The lawsuit claims that Hoag’s employees and UCI Health failed to take action to stop the incidents from happening and that Hoag was aware of Hoefs’ tendencies.

Complaints received by Hoag regarding Hoefs’ sexual abuse date back to 2017. Hoag denies the sexual battery allegations, asserting that Hoefs was not a Hoag employee and operated in their building as a private physician.

A former patient reported Hoefs’ behavior to the California Medical Board after he allegedly didn’t allow any other medical personnel into the exam room and required her to remove all of her clothing from above her waist and fondled her breasts.

“When that trust is broken, lives can be damaged and that’s what happened to me,” the patient said in a statement to ABC7. “His conduct was unlike any I’ve ever experienced by a doctor. It was so disturbing that I reported him to the California Medical Board in Oct. 2017 and they took no action.”

According to the lawsuit, when another patient attempted to get Hoefs’ medical opinion on a picture of her bruise he said he “did not have time to look at photographs unless they were of her in a bikini.”

Patients also left several Yelp reviews regarding Hoefs’ behavior during their medical exams.

“I would give no stars if it was possible. Dr. Hoefs groped my breasts during an exam and he told me I wasn’t going to live long enough to raise my then 2 year old son — my son is now 28!” one patient wrote.

Other reviews detailed Hoefs’ alleged practices.

“Dr. Hoefs had me undressed and wore a paper gown with the opening in the front. During the examination, he flipped over the gown to expose my breasts … If you are a woman, I’d recommend you stay away from this office,” one review warned.

Irvine Police Department Detective Rebecca Steen told the LA Times that Hoefs denied the allegations of inappropriate conduct.

“Hoefs told me he was extremely surprised by the allegations,” a police report written by Steen stated. “He also expressed frustration with the situation and said he has never harmed anyone.”

If convicted, Hoefs could face up to 20 years in prison.

UCI declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Malaika Sultan is a News Intern for the summer 2024 quarter. She can be reached at malaiks1@uci.edu.

Edited by Victoria Le and Uma Desai.