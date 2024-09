Immerse yourself in the summer spirit of La Jolla Cove in San Diego through this photo gallery, showcasing scenic beach views, lively wildlife and people enjoying the sun, sea and sand.

La Jolla Cove captured from the Point La Jolla Sea Lion Rookery depicting lively waves and people taking in the summer breeze. (Photo by Leo Siu / Staff)



Birds glide through the clear sky above, as a serene green lookout invites visitors to absorb the tranquil sea. (Photo by Leo Siu / Staff)



Beneath the towering palm trees in Kellogg Park, a local cross country practice unfolds on the green field. (Photo by Leo Siu / Staff)

As seen from the South Boundary of Matlahuayl MPA, seagulls mingle on the rocky beach with sea lions in the distance, basking under the summer sun. (Photo by Leo Siu / Staff)



Locals and tourists alike gather along the coastal walkway, taking in the panoramic view of the shoreline and the soothing sound of crashing waves. (Photo by Leo Siu / Staff)

Beachgoers relax on wooden beaches offering perfect viewpoints for those wishing to sit and watch the calming waves and cove. (Photo by Leo Siu / Staff)

Two beachgoers peer down at the sunbathers and swimmers who pack the sandy shore, basking in the warmth of the sun. (Photo by Leo Siu / Staff)

A lone palm tree stands tall over the vibrant scene, where visitors explore the iconic La Jolla caves, a popular photo spot. (Photo by Leo Siu / Staff)

Perched on the bright yellow cliffs atop La Jolla Shores, a couple shares a tender embrace, framed by the vast horizon. (Photo by Leo Siu / Staff)

Golden cliffs that rise against the shimmering blue ocean frames kayakers who paddle gently below. (Photo by Leo Siu / Staff)

Leo Siu is a Staff Photographer. He can be reached at lsiu2@uci.edu

Captions edited by Christina Avanesian