Photo Gallery: A hot summer day at the OC Fair

(1) Two brothers explore the fair with their mother, enjoying a fun-filled day under the summer sun. (Photo by Joey Ni / Staff)

(2) A carnival game called Ducky Derby where people can catch rubber ducks and win cute stuffed animals. (Photo by Leo Siu / Staff)

(3) A couple consumes refreshing drinks, sharing laughter on a warm summer day. (Photo by Joey Ni / Staff)

(4) A bright summer day with families enjoying the classic swing ride and lively carnival atmosphere. (Photo by Leo Siu / Staff)

(5) Two children partake in a ride together with joy and laughter. (Photo by Joey Ni / Staff)

(6) The colorful Kite Flyer ride in action, capturing the thrill and joy of the fairground’s attractions. (Photo by Leo Siu / Staff)

(7) A young girl goes horseback riding, balancing with arms outstretched as she is guided by a handler. (Photo by Joey Ni / Staff)

(8) Colorful and whimsical souvenirs on display for sale, featuring inflatable aliens, popular cartoon characters and fun toys for all ages. (Photo by Leo Siu / Staff)

(9) Two young boys cool off and play with their hats in the water at the OC Fair 2024, enjoying the splash pad on a hot summer day. (Photo by Joey Ni / Staff)

(10) The picturesque Candy Factory vendor in focus, selling candy apples, shaved ice, popcorn and more. (Photo by Leo Siu / Staff)

Joey Ni is a 2024-25 Staff Photographer. He can be reached at yinggen1@uci.edu.

Leo Siu is a 2024-25 Staff Photographer. He can be reached at lsiu2@uci.edu.

Sarah Millington is a 2024-2025 Photo Editor. She can be reached at photo@newuniversity.org.

Captions edited by Bianca Marroquin and Jaheem Conley.