RV UCI Women’s Soccer drops home opener against USD

The RV UC Irvine’s Women Soccer team (1-1-1) recorded a tie in their season home opener against the University of San Diego (0-2-1) 1-1 at Anteater Stadium on Aug. 22.

UC Irvine started slowly as they assessed USD, getting used to their opponent. USD has shown to be aggressive on the pitch in previous matches — and this one was no different. UCI graduate goalie Ashley Naylor started with multiple great saves leading to the Anteaters dispersing down the right-hand side of the field to pressure the Toreros.

As the Anteaters developed their strategy throughout the opening minutes, the Toreros found an opening from the waking ‘Eaters and took their first shot in the eighth minute. USD scored the opening goal in the 12th minute, courtesy of junior forward Olivia Jandreski from an assist by sophomore midfielder Maquena O’Callaghan, putting the ‘Eaters down 1-0. The goal would be Jandreski’s first career collegiate goal.

After USD’s early lead, the ‘Eaters switched to a more aggressive strategy, shooting for goals more frequently and even making physical contact in an attempt to take possession and score. Senior forward Laila El Behery took the ball following a turnover, striking 30 yards away and putting the score at 1-1 in the match’s 21st minute.

Shortly after, El Behery attempted another goal, but the attempt was saved and rebounded to freshman forward Clara Samson whose shot was also blocked.

UCI played aggressive and fast, dribbling down the field and countering USD’s attempts on goal with stellar footwork. The ‘Eaters made a good threat but USD put up a superior defensive front, taking the ball before UCI had a chance to possess.

Entering the second half, the ‘Eaters had a 10-2 shot advantage — holding possession of the ball and making early chances on frame. Two corner kicks also allowed for a higher chance on goal, causing the crowd to erupt and make booming noises for each corner.

In the 75th minute, UCI junior forward Emilie Castagna fired an aggressive bicycle kick landing in the side netting. Bringing a buzz of energy to the crowd and players, the aggression was stopped by a diving save from Toreros sophomore goalkeeper Ilise Medrano. Both teams held their defense to the final 15 minutes of the game with back-to-back shots favoring the ‘Eaters for a 1-1 tie.

UCI outshot USD 18-4, landing with seven on target and six saved. The ‘Eaters shot 10 times in the first half and eight in the second, as well as claiming seven total corner kicks.

The game ended in a tie, allowing a break for the UCI players to recover and recharge before their game against the University of Washington on Aug. 25 — during which Washington beat UCI, 2-0. The ‘Eaters now look to their next game against the University of San Francisco on Aug. 29, at 4 p.m. at Anteater Stadium.

