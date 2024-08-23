2024: UCI Women’s Soccer vs No. 2 Stanford University recap

The UCI Women’s soccer team (1-1-0) took on the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal (2-0-0) in a 3-0 loss in the Cardinal’s home opener at Cagan Stadium, on Aug. 18.

1st Half

UCI’s 2024 goalkeeper, Ashley Naylor, started the Eater’s defense off strong with a clean save, but Stanford rebounded and striked consistantly throughout the opening minutes. 2024 Stanford forward, Maryn Wolf, put the first point on the board for the Cardinals in the eighth minute, scoring off an assist from 2024 forward Andrea Kitahata and 2024 midfielder Shae Harvey. UCI attempted to answer this goal by putting up a strong effort on offense and putting one out of their two shots on frame.

The first half ended with Stanford leading 1-0 despite the university’s struggles to find the right chemistry between players in the initial half. Regardless, UCI would struggle in their own right, spending most of the half on defense.

2nd Half

In the second half, Stanford attacked the left side of the pitch, making progress on the run with a 8-2 shot advantage over the Anteaters. The first shot was cleared out by Naylor, with the Cardinals again shooting over the net. A penalty was called, putting pressure on Naylor as Stanford’s Kitahata shot, scoring 48 minutes in. The goal would make the score 2-0.

The Eaters attempted to bounce back, securing possession of the ball via 2024 forward Emilie Castagna. Castagna passed to 2024 forward Desiree Mendoza, who attempted a goal but was blocked by Stanford’s 2024 goalkeeper Haley Craig.

Stanford’s 2024 forward Jaden Thomas shot along the goal to Kitahata, who was blocked in a dive by Naylor. The ball split outside the goal back to Thomas, who took the opportunity while Naylor was down and scored the 3rd and final point for the Cardinals at the 75 minute mark.

Highlights

Stanford’s home opener finished with the countdown clock and the Cardinals extended their streak of unbeaten home openers dating back to 1989.

UCI debuted both the 2024 defender Gracie Haley and 2024 midfielder Mirayah Villalpando as their starting lineup remained the same from their first match of 2024, with 13 Anteaters off the bench. UCI put 5 shots on goal against the Cardinal. Two came courtesy of 2024 midfielder Chloe Ragon, and the other 3 by 2024 forwards Mendoza, Castagna and 2024 forward Kaitlyn Paculba. Both UCI and Stanford drew 9 fouls, but UCI was able to get 2 corners on Stanford, who got 5. Dropping their first matchup, the Anteaters are now 1-4 all-time against the Cardinal.

Although they struggled to take possession of the ball, the Eaters played a strong patient match against Stanford’s defense. They now have their sights set on the University of San Diego. UCI’s first home game of this year, on Thursday against the Toreros.

Caroline Ambrose is a Sports Intern for the summer 2024 quarter. She can be contacted at carolisa@uci.edu.

Edited by Benjamin Flores, Annabelle Aguirre and Jacob Ramos.