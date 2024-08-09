Man suspected of murdering his mother killed in Irvine officer-involved shooting

Irvine Police Department (IPD) officers responded to a call regarding an alleged assault-turned-homicide at an Irvine home, leading to an officer-involved shooting and two deaths on Thursday.

At approximately 2:51 p.m., police were notified that a male suspect was attacking and “chasing” a woman with a knife in front of a University Park residence. The suspect was later identified as 36-year-old Paul Parvea Montazer and the victim was identified as his mother, 72-year-old Irvine resident Parvin Montazer. Officers arrived on the scene at Green Tree Lane and moved to separate the mother-son pair. The suspect allegedly advanced towards an officer and police opened fire, according to an IPD press release.

At least one officer shot the suspect, reported the OC Register. Following the shooting, the suspect and victim, who sustained stab wounds, received emergency medical assistance. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Footage of the post-shooting scene from FOXLA showed two covered bodies under white tents outside of the Irvine home. Police recovered a knife from the area. No officer injuries were reported.

Dave King, a resident of Green Tree Lane, told the OC Register that he heard at least six gunshots Thursday afternoon. King stated he believes the suspect, from Las Vegas, moved in with family in Irvine after recently being released from prison.

IPD public information specialist Kyle Oldoerp outlined updates from preliminary investigations in a post to the IPD Instagram on Thursday night.

“This is a tragic situation and our hearts go out to all involved. We are committed to this investigation,” Oldoerp said.

Authorities will continue investigating the events of the attack and homicide of Parvin Montazer. IPD requests those with information regarding the investigation contact Detective Brian Felling at 949-724-7189 or bfelling@cityofirvine.org.

