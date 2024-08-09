Saturday, August 10, 2024
Search
HomeNewsCity NewsIrvine Police Department shoots and kills murder suspect of paralyzed man

Irvine Police Department shoots and kills murder suspect of paralyzed man

By: Karen Wang
Photo by Brandon Harer / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0
- advertisement -

The Irvine Police Department (IPD) shot and killed a man for the alleged murder of a paralyzed man at the victim’s Woodbridge residence on Monday. 

The homicide victim was identified as 38-year-old John Alexander Bash III, who used a wheelchair for mobility. A caregiver to Bash called authorities to the scene on Monday after finding him unresponsive. 

The suspect, 47-year-old Aaron Matthew Shindle, allegedly crashed his Golden Honda Odyssey into the garage of Bash’s residence to gain access. Police located the suspect walking on foot on Stonecreek South and West Yale Loop. After Shindle wielded a knife at officers, the suspect was shot.

The suspect previously served as a caregiver to Bash.

“According to the victim’s family, this was out of the blue,” IPD Sergeant Karie Davies said to the OC Register. “This is something our detectives are going to have to figure out.”

Bash was paralyzed from the waist down in an accident diving into shallow water in 2015.

“He had a spinal injury and he was confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life,” Brother-in-law Lindsey Myers said to CBS News. “In this situation, he’s a defenseless victim.”

Shindle, a former resident of Tampa, Fla., later died at a local hospital. Officers located a knife at the scene that is thought to be the suspect’s weapon. There are currently no additional suspects.

IPD is currently investigating with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and is asking potential witnesses to provide additional information to Detective Rebecca Steen at 949-724-7170 or rsteen@cityofirvine.org.


Karen Wang is a News Editor. She can be reached at karenw14@uci.edu.

Latest Articles

Man suspected of murdering his mother killed in Irvine officer-involved shooting

Beatrice Lee -
Irvine Police Department (IPD) officers responded to a call regarding an alleged assault-turned-homicide at an Irvine home, leading to an officer-involved shooting and two...

IPD identifies victim of 2009 cold homicide case

City News Writer -
The Irvine Police Department (IPD) utilized DNA testing to identify a 2009 kidnapping and homicide victim. Police identified Reno, Nev., resident Marcia Shirree Thomas...

California Forever delays ballot measure for construction of new city

City News Writer -
Real estate development company California Forever withdrew the East Solano Homes, Jobs, and Clean Energy Initiative for a proposed sustainable city in Solano County...

READ NEXT

- advertisement -

- subscribe to our newsletter -

 

Subscribe

Privacy Disclaimer: After submitting content for publication the New University, in print or online, contributors relinquish the right to remove or alter contributions as they appear in publication. Contributors also give their ownership rights to the New University.

Site Usage and Copyright: All articles, staff photos and other content on our website are copyrighted by the New University. By viewing our website, you agree not to reproduce or republish our content without express written permission.

  • FOLLOW US
SEARCH