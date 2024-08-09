Irvine Police Department shoots and kills murder suspect of paralyzed man

The Irvine Police Department (IPD) shot and killed a man for the alleged murder of a paralyzed man at the victim’s Woodbridge residence on Monday.

The homicide victim was identified as 38-year-old John Alexander Bash III, who used a wheelchair for mobility. A caregiver to Bash called authorities to the scene on Monday after finding him unresponsive.

The suspect, 47-year-old Aaron Matthew Shindle, allegedly crashed his Golden Honda Odyssey into the garage of Bash’s residence to gain access. Police located the suspect walking on foot on Stonecreek South and West Yale Loop. After Shindle wielded a knife at officers, the suspect was shot.

The suspect previously served as a caregiver to Bash.

“According to the victim’s family, this was out of the blue,” IPD Sergeant Karie Davies said to the OC Register. “This is something our detectives are going to have to figure out.”

Bash was paralyzed from the waist down in an accident diving into shallow water in 2015.

“He had a spinal injury and he was confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life,” Brother-in-law Lindsey Myers said to CBS News. “In this situation, he’s a defenseless victim.”

Shindle, a former resident of Tampa, Fla., later died at a local hospital. Officers located a knife at the scene that is thought to be the suspect’s weapon. There are currently no additional suspects.

IPD is currently investigating with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and is asking potential witnesses to provide additional information to Detective Rebecca Steen at 949-724-7170 or rsteen@cityofirvine.org.



Karen Wang is a News Editor. She can be reached at karenw14@uci.edu.