Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ proves the western has no place in modern Hollywood

Kevin Costner’s earnest western revival “Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1” was the first entry in a planned four-film saga. The film, released on June 28, follows various characters involved in the settlement of the western United States during the American Civil War.

Costner’s affinity for classic Western films of early Hollywood is well-established. This interest has spanned his entire career, from his 1990 directorial debut “Dances with Wolves” to his leading role in the 2018 contemporary western series “Yellowstone.” However, with waning interest in the genre over the past decades, “Horizon: An American Saga” posed a considerable financial risk.

A passion project for Costner, “Horizon” has been in the works since 1988. Originally conceived as a single film, budget disagreements between Costner and Disney in 2003 prevented the movie from entering production. In 2012, Costner and screenwriter Jon Baird expanded on the story, writing a total of four scripts. Production for the first 2 films began in 2022, with $38 million out of an estimated $100 million budget personally financed by Costner himself.

“Chapter 1” introduces audiences to the massive scope of Costner’s vision. The film is paced and structured like a TV show, alternating between multiple independent storylines set all across the American frontier. The storylines highlight major ideas relevant to the period of westward expansion.

The lawlessness of the west is explored via Hayes Ellison (Costner), a noble horse-trader who takes up the responsibility of protecting Marigold (Abbey Lee) and a child named Sam from bandits. The indigenous’ perspective is represented by Pionsenay (Owen Crow Shoe), a native American who wages war on the incoming settlers. The ideology of manifest destiny is questioned by Trent Gephart (Sam Worthington), a US Army lieutenant who disagrees with his superior, Colonel Albert Houghton (Danny Huston).

The film was shot entirely in Southern Utah, a welcome choice that evokes the feel of the classic Western. The dramatic landscapes featured in “Horizon” are beautifully captured by director of photography J. Michael Muro, bringing a sense of grand scale to match the breadth of the narrative.

An advantage of telling this story over the course of four films is that it enables a comprehensive representation of historical perspectives. Movies with as many characters as “Horizon” often risk the possibility of feeling unfocused and overcrowded. Fortunately, each character included in the film serves a clear narrative and thematic purpose. Costner and Baird clearly took the time to look at the story from every angle, ensuring every relevant group and perspective was represented.

Though “Chapter 1” sits at a generous 3-hour runtime, the movie is paced well and manages to be engaging throughout. However, those hoping to find any closure at the end of the film should adjust their expectations. Given the unique nature of this cinematic venture, “Chapter 1” merely serves as an introduction to the story.

Although I have great respect for the artistic fervor and ambition it takes to get a film like this made in Hollywood’s current climate, I fail to see what “Horizon” brings to the table that hasn’t already been done. The movie features generic characters and cliché storylines well-trodden within the realm of the genre. Though satisfactory, these elements come together in a stale manner that leaves a tepid feeling towards the release of “Chapter 2.”

With recent developments, the fate of future installments in the series has become uncertain.

Originally marketed as a “two-part theatrical event,” “Chapter 2” was slated to release on Aug. 16, 2024. However, it seems plans have changed. As detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, “Chapter 2” has been “pulled from the release calendar.”

Announced in a statement by New Line Cinema, the film will not be released “in order to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of ‘Horizon’ over the coming weeks.”

This last minute change likely comes as a reaction to the disappointing box office returns and critical reception of “Chapter 1.” The film opened with a meager $11 million in its opening weekend and currently sits at a middling 48% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “Chapter 1” released on premium video on demand services on July 16, and presumably will be streaming on Max shortly after. It seems the strategy now centers on growing the audience for the next entry in the saga.

Given the popularity of “Yellowstone,” and the clear influence of TV format on the structure of the film, one can only wonder why “Horizon: An American Saga” was not released on the small screen. A streaming release would tap directly into the “Yellowstone” audience, a prospect surely alluring to fans after Costner’s departure from the series.

Ever the romantic, Costner yearns for the days when John Wayne dominated the big screen. For better or worse, it seems those days are long gone.

Drew Askeland is an Arts & Entertainment Intern for the summer 2024 quarter. He can be reached at daskelan@uci.edu.

Edited by Lillian Dunn, Alaina Retodo, Annabelle Aguirre and Jacob Ramos.