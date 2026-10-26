Women’s Soccer falls 4-0 to Cal Baptist University 

The UCI Women’s Soccer team (4-8-3, 2-5-1) fell 4-0 on the road against the Cal Baptist University Lancers (CBU) (7-3-4, 2-3-3) on Oct. 21.

The game began with a foul on each side of the field. UCI junior defender Hailey Clingan and CBU senior forward Tyra King awarded a free kick to each team. The first shot attempt was followed soon after by UCI junior forward/midfielder Ariane Haysman Boaler at seven minutes but was blocked. The momentum stayed with UCI early on in the first period as they were awarded a free kick from a yellow card for unsporting actions by CBU sophomore defender Mikaela Burchell. The ‘Eaters kept up the press as UCI sophomore midfielder/defender Mimi Yamamoto had a shot attempt at about twelve minutes but was narrowly off target. The Lancers fought back with two goal attempts during the twenty-minute period, but UCI fifth year goalkeeper Sara Paul had two big saves to keep the score at zero for each team.

The period continued with little action until the thirty-minute mark when Cal Baptist had a goal that was quickly ruled offside. This gave the Lancers momentum. Eight minutes after the offsides ruling, CBU freshman defender Jaelynn Hillenbrand scored the first official goal of the game, which gave CBU the lead and control of the tempo as the first period finished.

Starting the second period, the game was like a chess match, as both teams took turns with corner kicks and potential goals and awarded free shots to each other due to fouls. The first action of the new period took place when a foul was given to UCI sophomore defender Jasmyne Wheeler, giving Kingt a free kick. The goal was then scored by King who received an assist from senior forward/midfielder Anja Jestrovic that sent the ball flying into the center of the goal off of her right foot. This increased the Lancer’s score to 2-0, giving them a steady lead, and the rhythm that carried through until the end of the game.

The ‘Eaters tried to regroup with substitutions, bringing in freshman forward/midfielder Taylor Esparza and freshman defender Samara Maldonado. At the fifty seven-minute mark, UCI made a push for a goal attempt, but it was called offside. The game continued with little movement for the Anteaters and all of the energy stayed with the Lancers.

At the sixty eight-minute mark, the next goal of the game was scored by CBU freshman forward Maya Yoshimura off her right foot into the bottom right section of the goal. In the next play, UCI was given a yellow card by the team for unsporting which gave CBU the ball. With the game now beginning in favor of the Lancers, it seemed likely it was soon to be over.

In the last five minutes of the game, CBU sophomore forward Kandace Koerth scored the last goal of the game from an assist by senior forward Alyse Then, which brought the final score of the game to a 4-0 win for CBU.

The Anteaters and Lancers are both efficient teams who are focused on shot quality rather than high volume shots. So the strategy for each team was to play strong defense and press hard to maintain position from the start. Ultimately, the Lancers outplayed the Anteaters on this rainy night and came out on top as the strongest team of the night.

Despite the tough loss, the Anteaters had three days to regroup, and had a 1-0 road game win against Cal Poly on Oct. 25. The next game will be at home against Cal State Fullerton at 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Jordan Ellis is a Sports Intern for the fall 2026 quarter. She can be reached at jaellis2@uci.edu.

Edited by Cayley Mazer.