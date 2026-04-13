Sunday Comic: Naptime FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp As the end of this academic year comes closer, what’s something you’ve been wanting to do, Anteaters? By New U Graphic Design April 13, 2026 Mindy Dinh is a Graphic Design Intern for the Spring 2026 quarter. She can be reached at dinhma@uci.edu Breaking News Breaking: Hate crime at Plaza Verde parking structure April 13, 2026 Campus News ASUCI hosts Internal Vice President and Student Programming Commissioner forums April 13, 2026 Campus News ASUCI hosts Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs debate April 13, 2026 Campus News ASUCI student advocate position uncertain April 13, 2026 Features Students explore role of silkmoth cocoons in Pascua Yaqui dance April 13, 2026 Editorials New University’s 2026-27 ASUCI elections endorsements April 12, 2026 Read More New U Meet ASUCI’s 2026-2027 International Senator candidates Anteaters blow out Davis to cap off series sweep UC Irvine Baseball defeats UC Davis, 7-2 CSUN’s Women’s Tennis defeats UC Irvine, 6-1 Separation of powers: The barrier between democracy and dictatorship