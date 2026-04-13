Sunday Comic: Naptime

On the left of the page, there is an anthropomorphic anteater with dirty blonde hair wearing an orange scarf and brown sweater. On the right, there is another anthropomorphic anteater with red hair wearing a pink shirt and pink neckerchief. Behind both of these characters is a blurred image of an office background. On the bottom of the page, the anthropomorphic anteater with the red hair is lying, relaxed, on a hammock. Behind this character is a blurred image of a sky and trees at Aldrich Park at the University of California, Irvine campus in Irvine, California.
As the end of this academic year comes closer, what’s something you’ve been wanting to do, Anteaters?
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Mindy Dinh is a Graphic Design Intern for the Spring 2026 quarter. She can be reached at dinhma@uci.edu

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