Breaking: Hate crime at Plaza Verde parking structure 

On Monday April 13, at 3:33 a.m., students were notified of a hate crime that occurred at the Plaza Verde parking structure via a Crime Alert email.

The incident took place at 1:39 a.m. the same day it was reported to the UCI Police department (UCIPD). According to the report, individuals in a gray/silver truck yelled “derogatory terms based on their actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender expression, while they threw candies and rocks at the reporting party.”

The message also stated that the reporting party was hit with these items.

After the report, UCIPD canvassed the area but could not locate the vehicle involved. Students are asked to contact UCIPD at 949-824-5223 if they have any information. Students can also visit the UCIPD website, police.uci.edu for more information.

This is the third hate crime that has been reported for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Alejandra Rodriguez Zepeda is a News Staff Writer. She can be reached at alejar16@uci.edu