Meet ASUCI’s 2026-2027 Student Programming Commissioner candidate

In this year’s ASUCI elections, Student Programming Commissioner (SPC) stands with one candidate running: Sarah Gagnier, a second-year biological sciences student with a minor in health informatics.

The SPC is the renamed position of Student Services Vice President (SSVP) under the Executive Branch, which was given the new name following the new ASUCI constitution. According to the constitution, the position of SPC will organize and carry out student entertainment and recreational activities in efforts to increase campus spirit. The position of student advocate handles student conflict and complaints with ASUCI and UCI administration. The role of student advocate serves as a pillar for student rights and to uphold student conduct.

Sarah Gagnier

During her first year at UCI, Gagnier served as a Campus Spirit Commission intern supporting several student events while learning more about the operations of SSVP. Following her first year, Gagnier was promoted to Co-Commissioner of Student Experience. By collaborating with her other co-commissioner, Gagnier helped execute student events and activities while building leadership skills and assisting interns.

Along with her experience as co-commissioner, Gagnier was a Student Parent Orientation Program (SPOP) staffer. As a staffer, she assisted incoming undergraduate students and families by providing guidance and resources to help incoming students with their transition to UCI.

In her mission statement, Gagnier hopes to build a stronger and more student-centered commission in efforts to increase student opportunities, spirit and engagement. While also maintaining active collaboration with ASUCI and resource management.

“While we’re [co-commissioners] doing large scale versus like community, I want to make sure that everyone feels included in the process, meaning all of our interns, whoever is going to be the coordinators for the positions and the student body at large,” Gagnier told New University. “So really getting a lot of input and ensuring responsible management of resources, allocations, et cetera, while also maintaining a good rapport with our SGSM professional staff — that would be like our events team and marketing.”

Gagnier’s vision for the role of SPC is to prioritize student voices and to cultivate a welcoming and inclusive environment within ASUCI.

“I want to gain more experience building and leading a bigger commission, although I lead a small group of interns, you know, organizing an entire branch is like an entirely new story for me,” Gagnier said.

With experience working in research labs –– molecular biology and biochemistry –– and working as a training coordinator for COPE Health Scholars at Kaiser Permanente, Gagnier has built a range of leadership and mentorship skills. In addition to her current position at ASUCI, she hopes to continue with her involvement.

“Being involved in ASUCI and this office has given me the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally while helping create programs and events that bring students together. Along the way, I have also been able to build genuine connections with people who share a passion for supporting the campus community,” Gagnier said in her statement.

Jeralynn Querubin is a 2025-2026 News Editor. She can be reached at querubij@uci.edu.