Sunday Comic: Re-found energy

A four panel comic with a tired Peter the Anteater  studying before he notices the calendar with an upcoming three day weekend. The final panel shows flames coming out of him as he works harder to study, with the calendar in front of him saying
Peter the Anteater getting energized to continue studying for the three day weekend!
New U Graphic Design
By New U Graphic Design

Rachel Kong is a Graphic Design Intern for the winter 2026 quarter. She can be reached at rkong4@uci.edu


