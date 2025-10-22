Irvine Barclay Theatre celebrates 35 years of greatness

The Irvine Barclay Theatre celebrated the 35-year anniversary of opening its doors on Sept. 30, 1990, marking a significant milestone in the theatre’s extensive history. The venue has hosted world-class talent like Yo-Yo Ma, Chita Rivera and Elvis Costello as well as a 2004 speech by former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

Designed by architect Larry Cannon in the Bay Area modernist style, the 756-seat hall is known for its intimate feel. There have been around 5,100 events hosted at the Barclay since its inception, including award-winning actors, musicians and comedians.

Irvine Barclay Theatre President Craig Springer began his term in the beginning of 2024 and succeeded former president Jerry Mandel.

“About half of the theatre’s productions are dedicated to local cultural organizations, schools and social groups,” Springer told New University in an email. “A quarter of programming supports UC Irvine’s educational mission … The final quarter of programming is high-caliber touring artists and headlining acts, drawing talent that would normally perform in larger venues.”

Ginny Hayward — the current associate vice president of administration and board liaison — was the first employee hired at the Barclay in 1985. She began as an executive coordinator and was technically working for the City of Irvine, since the theatre had not yet been constructed.

“We had to raise over $17 million. We had to hire architects and sound acousticians. So it was a process getting to the groundbreaking in 1989,” Hayward told New University. “When I came on board, it was basically to help coordinate and bring together the board of directors and the board of trustees and help begin that process of starting getting the Articles of Incorporation.”

The idea of the theatre was first brought to life in 1974 when the City of Irvine, UC Irvine and private donors began collaborating on the project. According to Hayward, the citizens of Irvine also passed a bond measure that provided $1.5 million for what they then called a “community theater.” In 1986, the nonprofit Irvine Barclay Theatre Operating Company (IBT) — which helped create the design of the Barclay and begin construction — was established.

The total budget for the project was $17.4 million, with the City of Irvine contributing $11.3 million, private donors contributing $4.3 million and UCI contributing $1.8 million as well as the 2.3-acre site for the building. The theatre is named after Richard Barclay, who donated approximately $1 million to the theatre.

“We entered into what I refer to like a three-legged stool: the partnership of the city, the university and the corporate and community leaders,” Hayward said. “So that really brought the community together with the university.”

The Barclay’s unique connection with UC Irvine — both financially and geographically — contributed to the growing partnership between the two entities and their combined effect on the city itself.

“It’s provided a soul to the city,” Hayward said. “We have parents and grandparents that are still attending the theatre where the parents danced on the stage and now their children are dancing on the stage.”

When asked about her most memorable moment at the Barclay, Hayward recalled a 2019 performance by 16-year-old jazz pianist Joey Alexander. Local middle school students were invited to watch Alexander and his band perform the day before his performance — and then stayed afterward for a Q&A session with the musicians.

“What I remember the most was the multiple school buses of kids pulling away from the theatre on Campus Drive, with kids hanging out the windows, cheering and waving to a 16-year-old jazz musician,” Hayward told New University in an email. “That’s the kind of memories I hope for our future arts patrons. For arts — in all forms — nurture the soul.”

The Barclay closed indefinitely in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then later reopened in summer 2021 but restricted to a limited capacity. During the hiatus, the theatre spent more than $2.2 million to renovate the seats, carpets, lighting and more.

This 2025-26 season, the theatre is hosting violinist Chee-Yun, the Festival Ballet Theatre and many student performances. As the Barclay celebrates 35 years of performances, Hayward hopes it will continue to “provide the best performances available” and “educate and expose everyone to the wonder and world of the arts.”

For those interested in learning more about the Irvine Barclay Theatre and its upcoming programs, visit Irvine Barclay Theatre.

Ennes Kahf is a Features Intern for the fall 2025 quarter. He can be reached at ekahf@uci.edu.

Edited by Avery Rosas, Aditya Biswas and Mia Noergaard.