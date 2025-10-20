Canvas services down with Amazon Web Services outage

This article was updated on Monday, Oct. 20 at 5:49 p.m.

Canvas and all other AWS services resumed normal operations by 3:01 p.m. on Oct. 20. Canvas was down for UCI students and faculty for more than half of the day.

This is a New University breaking update. Read the original breaking news alert below

Canvas, where UCI’s course information is located, identified operational issues due to a global Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage on Oct. 20.

UC Irvine’s Office of Information Technology (OIT) acknowledged the issue at 8:21 a.m., and are providing updates.

Both students and teachers are unable to access Canvas for coursework. When attempting to log into the site, a message appears saying, “Canvas is experiencing issues due to an ongoing AWS incident.” Instructure, the educational technology company that manages Canvas and other educational platforms, began investigating at 1:04 a.m today.

As reported by the AP Press, the outage occurred due to problems with converting web addresses into IP addresses in Amazon’s domain name system, making websites and apps unable to load on internet-connected devices. Social media, financial, gaming and streaming services were also affected.

Individuals can view the service health of AWS here. Follow New University for updates on this emerging story.

Kaelyn Kwon is a 2025-2026 Managing Editor. She can be reached at kaelynmk@uci.edu.

Edited by Annabelle Aguirre.