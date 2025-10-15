Strategies for success: Finding your and maximizing your study routine

With the almost 1600 acres of campus land, there are many different study spots and academic resources. Such a variety of choices may make it difficult for students to find a study spot and commit to a study routine that benefits them, while also satisfying their schedule.

“I think just walking around campus, and then when you’re passing by because of your classes, you notice [spots], ‘Oh let me enter this building,’ and then you find all these cool spots,” Phoebe Lynn, a third-year physiology exercise science student, said.

Everyone has different preferences when it comes to studying, and UCI’s vast selection of different spots can accommodate them. Whether someone needs resources, quiet spaces or comfy chairs, walking all over campus to find a perfect spot isn’t always necessary. More often than not, students’ preferred study spaces don’t result from specifically looking for them but rather out of convenience.

“I do like the SciLi [Science Library] on the fifth floor, and the Student Center is really good too, the lower level. So definitely there for late night studying, and then yesterday I just went to the Humanities Gateway,” Lynn said.

The science Library remains a favorite as fourth year Chemistry student Karolina Divisova enjoys spending her time studying there.

“I like to switch [study spots] up depending on what kind of work I’m doing. The Science Library is one of my go-to spots because it has quiet areas that let me really focus, but also group areas when I want to collaborate. Outside of campus, I really enjoy studying at the Capital One Café and Barnes & Noble,” fourth year chemistry student Karolina Divisova said.

As important as finding a good study spot is, it is only one part of an effective and productive study routine. Some of the most important factors in academic success are study methods and habits, both of which can be crucial when it comes to maximizing effectiveness. Many students coming into college believe that their old study routines would give them the same results, but without proper planning they may be disappointed.

“If I could narrow down advice for students to one big idea, I’d first recommend being proactive about your success. Pause and take some time to reflect about your current habits: check in with yourself and see if those approaches are getting the results you want. Perhaps the habits you’ve depended on in the past need to be adapted to a more challenging learning environment,” Director of Learning and Academic Resource Center (LARC) Trace Yulie said.

In addition to forming a well-balanced, productive and effective study routine, students are encouraged to seek academic support at UCI, such as subject librarians and assistance with the Writing Center, if they need it.

Subject librarians aim to support students in their academic careers by offering support in many different disciplines, ranging from the arts to engineering. Students are able to schedule appointments and communicate with subject librarians regarding research, academic resources and assignment help.

At the Center for Excellence in Writing and Communication, students are able to receive help with any kind of writing: academic, personal or journalistic. Students struggling with lab reports, essays, research papers or professional emails are encouraged to seek assistance from the Writing Center.

LARC is another on-campus resource; services range from Supplemental Instruction Tutorials, Drop-In Tutoring, Academic Learning Skills Workshops, Individual Academic Learning Skills Consultations and Leadership Development Opportunities.

“LARC offers group tutorials and drop-in tutoring for many STEM subjects, and we can direct you to other resources if we don’t offer what you’re looking for. We also provide learning skills coaching, to help students study smarter, and training to help students grow as tutors and peer educators,” Yulie said.

Effective learning also includes self-care and efficient preparation. Studying late at night before a test and cramming can be detrimental towards your academic progress and spacing out study sessions throughout the week can produce better results.

“My biggest piece of advice is to make practice problems your best friend, especially in STEM courses. They’re the most effective way to test your understanding and prepare for exams,” Divisova said.

Additional academic resources can be found on the Student Success Initiatives website.

