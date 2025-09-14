Seven UCI majors’ hypothetical performances in ‘The Hunger Games’

Suzanne Collins’ “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” movie adaptation has officially begun production, set to release in November 2026. This means all Everthorne shippers, Cato-mental-health dissectors and Lucy Gray conspiracists will all put aside their differences and gather once more to support the newest installment in “The Hunger Games” movie franchise!

While many fans of the franchise at UCI are too lazy to read the book — myself included — which has been out since March 2025, most students will remain occupied with their studies while awaiting the film. Because us Anteaters are such laborious students who take our studies so seriously, we tend to form our social circles within our own programs, hardly ever interacting with outsiders, because … well, why would I ever do that?

Regardless of whether that last point only applies to me, I hereby present…

“The Hunger Games:” UCI Majors Edition. A theoretical Hunger Games, where the UCI majors fight for the title of Anteater Victor!

Arena: Aldrich Park

Biological Sciences

An all-around capable tribute. A biological sciences major would be the last to fall victim to starvation or infection, as their knowledge of the human body and their plant-surroundings will come in handy!

But, with how much trauma they have from the organic chemistry sequence, just saying the phrase “lab report” would be enough to shake them, putting them into a vulnerable state.

Survivability score: 6.5/10

Computer Science

The Silicon Valley dreamer. No one has tech skills like a computer science major, obviously. And if anyone were to pull off a Katniss-level explosive destruction of the arena like in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” it would be this Anteater right here.

That is, if they survive long enough to attempt it. Years of only ramen and hot pockets leave them weak before the games begin. A computer science student would only last a day or two — maybe less if they were informed that there are, in fact, no pizza bagels in the cornucopia.

Survivability score: 4/10

Engineering

The Anteaters who have to design a bridge for their assignments are absolutely going to be a threat in the games. An engineering major might construct their own makeshift weapons and gadgets. Scary stuff.

But, as soon as they actually have to throw the spear or knife they crafted, they would take too long, calculating the velocity and acceleration of their projectile before throwing it, resulting in their doom.

Survivability score: 7/10

Political Science

A diplomat, capable of reasoning their way out of anything. This is the most eager tribute to talk their way out of sticky situations by rambling about the games’ corrupt ethics and the need to form a coalition, instead of attacking each other.

That is, until they let it slip that they intend to run for Head Gamemaker if they win, since we all know politicians cannot be trusted.

Survivability score: 6/10

Business Administration

The charismatic sponsor lover. If anyone is going to win over the richest of Irvine’s sponsors, it is, without a doubt, the business administration major. The same Anteater that can turn “worked a desk job in sales” into “leveraged strategic outreach initiatives to cultivate and expand client pipelines” on their LinkedIn profile will dominate in the tribute tours.

However, when faced with violence, they will take this as an opportunity to network, promising equity shares to secure their safety, rather than fighting back. Too bad the other tribute has no idea what an equity share is, and never will.

Survivability score: 6/10

History

A history major can understand the Games at a much more complex level. They understand that personal beliefs and emotional states of other tributes, the historical and political context in which the Games take place, and even the indigenous Tongva land on which Aldrich Park was built will all work together to create the Hunger Games. If anyone can analyze the battlefield like a Roman military general, it’s a history major.

Unfortunately, this only applies until they end up in hand-to-hand combat. A history major would be too busy narrating their own life after realizing that they are indeed a primary source in this historical event, resulting in their downfall.

Survivability score: 5/10

Dance

The acrobat of the bunch. Even after calculating all those velocities, an engineering major would have the most difficulty pinning down a dance major with throwable weapons. If a spear is flying toward a dance major, they’ll just cartwheel out of the way.

However, that cartwheel would land them in the path of another tribute, meeting their end. But, they wouldn’t go down without posing dramatically first, because it has to tell a story.

Survivability score: 4/10

Alexander Randall is an Opinion Intern for the summer 2025 quarter. He can be reached at arandal1@uci.edu.

Edited by Isabella Ehring and Annabelle Aguirre.