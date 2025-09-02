Chase Call drafted by Houston Astros in 16th round

UC Irvine senior outfielder Chase Call was selected with the 486th pick by the Houston Astros in the 2025 MLB draft.

Chase Call, who previously played at Calabasas High School, was drafted in the 16th round and signed with the Houston Astros for a signing bonus of $20,000 on July 23. Chase Call made his Single-A debut for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers of the Carolina League on Aug. 5.

One of Chase Call’s best games so far in Single-A was against the Fredericksburg Nationals where he had a game-winning home run and two RBIs in a 4-2 victory on Aug. 23.

Chase Call so far in Single-A has ten runs, 15 hits, three doubles, one home run and six RBIs while holding a .227 batting average.

As the career home run record holder at UC Irvine, Chase Call played his final collegiate games in the Los Angeles Regional of the 2025 NCAA baseball championship tournament and was named to the All-Regional team. In an elimination game against Arizona State University, Chase Call had three RBIs, including two home runs, in an 11-6 UC Irvine victory on June 1.

Chase Call was selected to the All-Big West second team for the 2025 season.

Playing at Anteater Ballpark on April 22 against UC Los Angeles — and against his brother, sophomore infielder Phoenix Call — Chase Call had two hits and RBIs, including a home run, in a 5-3 win.

On April 19 against the University of Hawai’i, Chase Call had a three-run home run game in an Anteater 5-0 victory.

In a matchup against the University of San Diego on April 1, Chase Call had two hits, two runs and three RBIs, including a home run, in a 16-7 win.

Against UC Riverside, Chase Call had three hits and four RBIs, including a home run, in a 14-8 victory on March 29 .

In a road matchup on March 22 against UC Santa Barbara, Chase Call had two hits and three RBIs including a home run in a 9-3 win.

A team Chase Call played well against during the 2025 season was the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. During the Feb. 28 matchup he had two hits and two runs including a home run in a 7-4 victory. On March 2, he had three RBIs including another home run in a 12-5 win.

On Feb. 23 against Texas Tech, Chase Call played a pivotal role in the victory with two runs, three hits and four RBIs, including a home run, in an 11-10 victory.

In a Feb. 15 matchup against the University of New Mexico, Chase Call had two hits, two runs and four RBIs, including a home run, in an 18-4 win.

Call finished the 2025 season batting .315 with 58 runs and hits, 49 RBIs, 12 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs.

Jack Fedor is the 2025-2026 Sports Editor. He can be reached at jfedor@uci.edu.

Edited by Jaden Hunter and Annabelle Aguirre