Riley Kelly to Colorado Rockies in fourth round of draft

Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Riley Kelly was selected with the 107th pick by the Colorado Rockies in the 2025 MLB draft.

The pick came in the fourth round of the draft, and Kelly, the 139th ranked prospect in the draft, could earn around $715,000 if he decides to sign with the Rockies.

However, education major Kelly could decide to return to UC Irvine as he has collegiate eligibility remaining. In 2022, Kelly was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 20th round of the MLB draft, but decided to attend UC Irvine instead.

Kelly was the Friday starter for most of the season. If he does sign with Colorado, it is likely that sophomore right-handed pitcher Trevor Hansen will take the lead starter role for the Anteaters in the 2026 season.

Kelly joined the Anteaters from Tustin High School and became the first player from UC Irvine to be selected in the 2025 MLB Draft.

On May 31, Kelly pitched his most recent outing for UCI in an elimination game in the Los Angeles Regional of the 2025 NCAA baseball championship tournament. Going against California State University, Fresno, Kelly threw four and two-thirds of an inning, allowing four hits, two runs and a walk, while also throwing four strikeouts.

In a Big West semifinal matchup against the University of Hawai’i on May 22, Kelly threw four-and-a-third innings where he allowed six hits, two runs, two walks and five strikeouts.

Kelly was named to the All-Big West Second Team for the 2025 season.

In his final game at Anteater Ballpark in 2025, Kelly threw four-and-a-third innings, while allowing three hits, two runs, three walks and had five strikeouts in a May 15 matchup against California State University, Fullerton.

In a May 9 start against California State University, Bakersfield, Kelly pitched four innings allowing seven hits, five runs and two walks while striking out six.

One of Kelly’s worst starts of the season came on May 2 against UC San Diego, where he threw an inning-and-a-third, allowing five hits, six runs and two walks while striking out two. In this outing, Kelly was credited with his only loss of the season.

On April 25 against Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, Kelly threw five innings while allowing five hits, four runs and a walk while also recording a strikeout.

In another game against Hawai’i, Kelly pitched four and two-thirds of an inning and allowed five hits, a run and five walks while also recording a strikeout on April 17.

On an April 11 start against UC Davis, Kelly threw six scoreless innings, while allowing four hits, a walk and striking out seven.

In a matchup against Oregon State University on April 4, Kelly threw four-and-a-third scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks, while striking out eight.

One of Kelly’s stronger outings in the 2025 season was against UC Riverside on March 28 where he recorded his fourth and final win of the season, threw five innings, allowed six hits, a run and a walk, while striking out eight.

Jack Fedor is the 2025-2026 Sports Editor. He can be reached at jfedor@uci.edu.

Edited by Benjamin Flores and Joshua Gonzales