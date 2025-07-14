Cape Cod League players of the week: June 21-27

Wareham Gatemen’s junior outfielder Ty Dalley and Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox’s sophomore right handed pitcher Tyler Pitzer are named Player and Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 21-27 in the Cape Cod Baseball League.

Dalley collected eight hits over the week with two runs batted in (RBI) and two extra base hits for a .400 batting average and 1.005 on-base plus slugging percentage. The outfielder who also plays first base began his collegiate career for the Mercer Bears in Georgia, announced via social media on June 10 that he would be committing to Clemson University in South Carolina for his senior season. The Wareham Gatemen currently hold a 6-11 record as they conclude their fourth week of the summer, putting them in last place in the Cape Cod West Division.

The Vidalia, Ga. native hit .273 this last spring with 19 home runs, 20 extra base hits and 61 RBIs. Concluding Mercer’s 2025 season, Dalley was also named to the All-Southern Conference First Team along with his teammates senior pitcher Colton Casper and senior shortstop Bradley Frye. Dalley left quite the impression on the Mercer Bears’ history by surpassing the school’s all-time home run record set in 1983 of 24 with more than double the amount, 58, by the end of his junior year. He will be ending his time at Mercer with a career average of .286 through 664 at-bats, 51 extra base hits and .628 slugging percentage. With three of their infielders/outfielders having graduated this past season, the Clemson Tigers can play Dalley as both an outfielder and first baseman.

Pitzer, struck out seven through the week in five innings with only two hits and one unearned run. He concluded the week with an overall 1.23 earned run average. The righty from the University of South Carolina, a Southeastern Conference school, also took to social media on June 21 to announce his transfer to Southeastern Conference rival Mississippi State University for his junior season. Pitzer currently has 12 strikeouts and a 2-0 record with the Red Sox. The team currently ranks first in the Cape Cod East Division with a 11-4-2 record.

With a 6.99 earned run average in 2025, but an overall career earned run average of 5.63, Pitzer, a McDonald, Pa. native, had a 4-0 record in 2025. Pitzer was awarded the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week early in his first year with South Carolina. In his sophomore season, he pitched a total of 28.1 innings with 32 strikeouts. He will end his time as a Gamecock with 72 innings pitched, 89 strikeouts and 73 hits given up in two years. With a 8-1 career record, the incoming righty will likely be joining the Mississippi Bulldogs as a reliever as five of their own senior pitchers will be leaving the team.

Gissel Delgado is a Sports Intern for the summer 2025 quarter. She can be reached at gissead1@uci.edu.

Edited by Jack Fedor, Annabelle Aguirre