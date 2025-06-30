Dave Min petitions taxpayer funds to support AAPI group

Congressman Dave Min of California’s 47th congressional district requested over $1.6 million in federal funds for Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern Califonia (AJSOCAL) to expand immigrant legal support services as part of his 2026 fiscal year community project funding proposal in June 2025.

AJSOCAL — based in Los Angeles — is the leading civil rights advocate for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. According to its mission statement, AJSOCAL aims to “combat discrimination, offer free legal services and workshops in Southern California to those who are low-income and everyone in need and drive policy change from local to national levels.”

Min’s proposal is one of several aimed at serving underserved communities in Orange County. AJSOCAL has previously established legal clinics and community education on immigrants’ rights.



According to Min’s report, AJSOCAL will use the requested money to expand its Survivor and Family Empowerment, or SAFE, project by expanding services and training for constituents, law enforcement and other entities that serve or interact with victims of domestic violence located in the district. Min’s office emphasized that the funding would be a valuable use of taxpayer resources, referencing the SAFE project’s public safety and survivor-oriented service focus.

SAFE assists “low-income and limited-English-speaking survivors of domestic violence with family law and immigration services, including helping them obtain restraining orders, child custody and support orders and to achieve legal status without the help of their abuser.” SAFE is currently holding appointments and workshops regarding the restraining order process and family law.

Various right-wing groups have criticized what they perceive to be excessive use of public funds, warning that taxpayers’ dollars should not be funding groups that have clearly defined political agendas.

The Washington Free Beacon — an American political journalism website launched in 2012 — described AJSOCAL as a “left-wing group” and accused it and Min of teaching undocumented immigrants “how to dodge ICE,” raising concerns over whether taxpayer dollars should subsidize politically engaged groups.

In 2023, Min supported Senate Bill 852, a California law that prohibits U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from impersonating probation officers and entering people’s homes. According to Sen. Susan Rubio, who represents the 22nd District, “SB 852 will prohibit ICE from relying on these imposter tactics, including when conducting enforcement operations in our homes, thus making our communities safer.”

Min’s request is currently under review in the House Appropriations Committee as part of the 2026 fiscal year’s Community Project Funding process. If approved, funds would be distributed starting Oct. 1, 2025, the beginning of the new fiscal year. The request will be weighed against other community-based funding proposals from members across the country.

Hahmjun Yohan Do is a News Intern for the summer 2025 quarter. He can be reached at hahmjund@uci.edu.

Edited by Jaheem Conley.