Great Park Board approves construction plans for three major districts

The Great Park Board met on May 27 and unanimously approved next steps for construction plans for the park’s next development phase in accordance with its Framework Plan. The board authorized the transitions from preliminary designs to construction activities for the park’s three major districts.

The Irvine Great Park, a 1,300-acre public park built on the decommissioned Marine Corps Air Station El Toro, is under major development plans with suggested additions of sports venues, cultural centers and open green spaces.

The three key districts set for construction bidding are the Cultural Terrace West, the Bosque, and the Heart of the Park. Demolition and grading were recently completed for the former and the latter and will be completed this summer for the Bosque.

The 47-acre Cultural Terrace West is envisioned as a hub for arts and culture in the park. Its existing partners include the Pretend City Children’s Museum, the Flying Leatherneck Aviation Museum and Orange County Music and Dance. A future Asian American Pacific Islander museum and potential additional cultural institutions are in the planning phase.

Utilities and infrastructure construction will begin soon, with partner projects expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The Bosque will undergo enhancements such as extensive landscaping, walking trails, playground construction and increased accessibility through the construction of bridges, as well as a new park monument intended to serve as a source of nature. Landscaping will prioritize planting trees to create shade and combat summer heat.

Future suggested additions include a pickleball complex and Phase II of The Canopy, a proposed shopping, dining and recreation center.

The Heart of the Park will serve as a central gathering and event space. A 10,650-seat amphitheater with a sunken stage and hillside seating for 3,500 is planned. The plan also includes the creation of four cascading lakes covering 22 acres. Perched on an adjacent hill, there will be a ceremonial terrace for events such as weddings, as well as a boathouse with a restaurant.

The Heart of the Park will also feature a Great Meadow, a large open grassy space with specialized landscaping, walking trails and stormwater treatment facilities to ensure water cleanliness.

In response to community input, the board amended the plan to include a dog park, aquatics center, regional library and consideration for hospitality services. The board is also devising a strategic parking and transportation plan to accommodate the expected increase in visitors, including shuttles, bus service and Metrolink connections.

Public commenters and board members expressed both excitement and concern about the park’s growth.

“It’s truly breathtaking, the scope of everything that’s happening,” Board Chairman Mike Carroll said at the meeting.

Mayor Larry Agran, a board member, addressed a concerned caller regarding the project’s lengthy timeline.

“I just need to remind people that wonderful places like Balboa Park took literally a hundred years to get to where they are today,” Agran said.

Compared to the mentioned San Diego park, the Great Park has existed for 15 years since its opening in 2007.

Pamela, one of the public commenters, joined over Zoom to stress the need for climate-appropriate design.

“I will have to speak honestly. Our Great Park is very, very hot in the summertime. It is sweltering. Nobody goes there. I don’t want to go there. We need more trees. I mean, we have to address the heat — the shade,” Pamela said.

She also voiced concerns about pricing for amphitheater events and its accessibility to families.

As construction ramps up, parking congestion, affordability and noise pollution are among issues the board will likely face as the park continues to evolve and community members continue to give feedback.

