Counternarcotics versus ‘China White’

The United States’ deadly opioid epidemic has evolved as more insidious opioid subclasses have tightened their chokehold on illegal drug markets. Among the most fatal is the illicitly-manufactured fentanyl, a synthetic opioid which has played a notable role in dramatically spiking overdose events since 2013. Just two milligrams — a dose as small as a few grains of salt — can cause the respiratory system to collapse.

Eradicating fentanyl has been a key focus of U.S. authorities since the third wave of the opioid epidemic. It is a Schedule II controlled substance over 100 times stronger than morphine, often used as a cutting agent to enhance the potency of other substances without clear labels or warnings. As a result, individuals unaccustomed to its strength are highly prone to overdosing upon unexpected exposure, leading to fatal consequences that have been accounting for the majority of overdose deaths in the United States in recent years.

Case law from the dawn of the opioid epidemic includes references to “China White,” a sinister alias for fentanyl and its analogs trafficked from overseas. China’s role in sustaining this supply chain into the U.S. has been notable since the 2010s. Prior to 2020, roughly 90% of fentanyl imported over U.S. borders was sourced from China.

As illicit fentanyl continues to fuel America’s deadliest drug crisis, the U.S. must confront not only the persistence of transnational drug traffickers, but also the role of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which has been found to incentivize precursor exports through subsidies and regulatory loopholes. Bipartisan legislation and strategic diplomatic engagement with China are the most viable paths toward meaningful disruption of the fentanyl supply chain and curbing overdose deaths.

Although the term “China White” has largely faded from popular vernacular, the substances it describes are still operating as powerful and lethal assassins in America’s opioid crisis. As one of the earliest illicit opioids synthesized, alpha-methylfentanyl is the original “China White.” This designer drug, fentanyl itself and other lethal analogs — including 3-methylfentanyl and carfentanil — have been largely disseminated out of China throughout history, as their precursor chemicals were previously uninhibited due to lax regulations in the country. This chemical diversity makes fentanyl especially difficult to combat, as each analog can be slightly altered to skirt legal bans while retaining deadly potency.

The persistence of these trafficking patterns is largely due to the ease with which fentanyl compounds can be modified at the molecular level, keeping producers one step ahead of law enforcement. However, the CCP plays a more active role than often acknowledged by enabling exports through subsidies, weak enforcement and state-linked corporate incentives.

The U.S. House’s Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party was conceived under the 118th Congress. It aims to address the economic and military challenges posed by the CCP. Created as part of a GOP-driven initiative, the committee has garnered bipartisan support. In 2024, the committee released an investigation report summarizing findings on China’s ongoing role in the fentanyl crisis.

The investigation discovered that the CCP provides tax rebates and financial incentives to companies manufacturing and exporting illicit fentanyl materials, many of which are illegal under Chinese law and have no known legal use worldwide. The CCP also holds ownership stakes in several companies tied to drug trafficking and has awarded grants and recognition to companies openly involved in the trafficking of illicit fentanyl materials. This led to the introduction of H.R. 3658 — the Joint Task Force to Combat Opioid Trafficking Act — though the bill has since stalled.

There have been several other efforts to mitigate fentanyl trafficking in the past year. The formation of the U.S.-People’s Republic of China Counternarcotics Working Group under the Biden Administration — continuing under President Donald Trump — and numerous legislative measures aimed for U.S.-China cooperation. However, transnational negotiations have been historically difficult to achieve.

On April 15, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order investigating the national security risks posed by the U.S. dependence on Chinese imports of processed critical minerals. If an investigation indicated a threat to national security, Trump was prepared to impose a 20% tariff on chemicals that could be used in fentanyl production. However, due to backlash and economic concerns, Trump has signaled a softening of this approach, making its implementation uncertain.

Tariffs aside, an investigation offers an opportunity to address America’s critical mineral supply chain vulnerabilities, and possibly neutralize key weaknesses that drug traffickers exploit. Geopolitical tensions may continue to complicate efforts at sustained cooperation. Thus, there comes a point when the U.S. must take initiative even without bilateral partnership, particularly when diplomatic efforts stall or become entangled in broader international conflicts.

As of 2024, fatal overdoses from fentanyl and other street drugs unexpectedly tanked by 10.6%, an exciting glimmer of hope for the first time in decades. While data on the most recent advancements in the opioid crisis is scarce, the substantial and growing efforts to counter “China White’s” dominion have ​​begun to yield measurable — if tentative — progress.

To secure lasting gains, it is crucial to emphasize the importance of ongoing diplomatic engagement between both American political parties, if not also between the U.S. and China. The fight against fentanyl is far from over — but with vigilance and resolve, there is hope to loosen the noose of this synthetic scourge.

Casey Mendoza is an Opinion Apprentice for the spring 2025 quarter. He can be reached at caseym4@uci.edu.

Edited by Logan Heine.