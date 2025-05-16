Fiona Apple is back with protest single, ‘Pretrial (Let Her Go Home)’ 

Genre-bending singer-songwriter Fiona Apple released her first new song in five years, “Pretrial (Let Her Go Home),” on May 6. The track is a protest — a call to action on behalf of mothers who cannot afford bail and are held in jail pretrial.

The single was made to raise awareness and support for Free Black Mamas DMV, a collective of organizations that bring attention to mothers who have not been convicted of any crime but are prosecuted because they cannot pay bail.

Apple released a video on Instagram via Scott Hechinger and Seasters Jones’ accounts on May 7. In it, she describes her experience as a court watcher in Maryland for CourtWatch PG, a volunteer-based community that watches bail hearings to “hold officials accountable for injustice in the criminal legal system.”

After taking notes on the different trials she witnessed, “Pretrial (Let Her Go Home)” was created. Inspired by the stories of Black mothers facing this cruelty, Apple’s reflections of those real experiences can be seen in the lyrics.

“She took on extra shifts, still couldn’t pay the bail / No danger, no flight risk, but she would stay in jail / She was not convicted of anything,” Apple sings in her deep, evocative voice, begging, “Won’t you let her go home?”

Her detailed narration demonstrates just how easily mothers can end up in jail, derailing their whole lives as they are unable to care for their children.

“The kids’ been missing school to see [grandma] at the hospital / When the teacher saw that they were not in school again today / She called CPS and CPS then took the kids away,” she sings.

Apple emphasizes how this issue disproportionately impacts Black mothers. The single was released alongside a video featuring real Black mothers who have experienced being held in jail pretrial, spliced with videos of Apple tapping away at a box drum.

Known for making statements, like when she quoted Maya Angelou in her famous 1997 VMA speech and declared of the entertainment industry, “this world is bulls**t,” Apple is no stranger to expressing her rage through art.

The beat is bouncy, while Apple’s voice is strong and serious, deserving of being sung in a big group and accompanied by stomps and claps. With long wind and percussion breaks from chunks of harrowing vocals, the song certainly achieves that rallying effect.

“Pretrial (Let Her Go Home)” is as singular and mystifying as each and every one of Apple’s tracks. Though it shares some similarities with previous Apple songs, like “On The Bound,” “Daredevil,” and “Hot Knife,” this song is a completely fresh art installation of wild rage, deep sorrow and unwavering passion.

As an artist who only makes her existence known when she feels called to share something, Apple is not bothered by conceptions of relevancy. Her art will always be timely, and those who appreciate her unreplicable sound will always be there to listen.

The website lethergohome.org shares more information about pretrial detention as well as more resources for taking action against this all-too-often unspoken injustice.



Lillian Dunn is the 2024-2025 Arts & Entertainment Editor. She can be reached at lbdunn@uci.edu.