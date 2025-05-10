ICE raids home in Irvine, Rep. Dave Min issues statement

Rep. Dave Min issued a statement on Sunday after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted a raid in a home in Irvine’s Turtle Rock neighborhood on May 1, as part of a criminal investigation into an alleged doxxing scheme against immigration officials.

In his statement, Min, who represents California’s 47th congressional district, said that he was seeking more details regarding the event.

“I am deeply concerned about reports that ICE agents raided a home in Irvine,” Min wrote. “My office and I are reaching out to the relevant federal authorities and seeking more information about the circumstances of this raid.”

The incident was reportedly unrelated to the uptick in ICE activity tied to crackdowns on undocumented immigration. Rather, the criminal investigation involved a search warrant for 29-year-old Michael Chang, the son of the home’s residents, Annie Yang and Yu Zong Chang. Michael Chang previously lived at the Turtle Rock residence but recently moved to New York, according to NBC4.

Michael Chang is accused of involvement in a doxxing incident — the act of publishing or distributing someone’s personal information online without their consent, often with malicious intent.

The investigation, which began several months ago, stemmed from flyers posted in the Los Angeles area containing the personal information of certain ICE officers.

Authorities identified the home through IP address tracking, and both ICE and the Department of Homeland Security were present during the early morning operation. The neighborhood is a few miles away from UCI.

Drone cameras showed ICE vehicles entering the neighborhood, and a video captured by a neighbor through a window showed the house surrounded by Department of Homeland Security officers.

The suspect’s parents, who still reside at the Turtle Rock home, told reporters they were unaware of any connection between their son and the doxxing investigation, and were “shocked” after being woken up by the unexpected raid. They only uncovered the details of the investigation after requesting to talk with the officers.

The couple reported being ordered to walk out of their house with their hands up over a loudspeaker, as agents executed their search warrant.

“They did take our router and also our hard drive, which we have our family photo on it,” Yu Zong Chang told ABC7.

According to ABC7, Michael Chang was previously arrested during a protest at UCI last year, but the charges were dropped after completing community service.

He has reportedly secured a lawyer for this latest case.

Maya Icekson is a News Intern for the spring 2025 quarter. She can be reached at micekson@uci.edu.