Santa Ana vigil for slain cats turns violent

Community members gathered to hold a vigil for the recent deaths of neighborhood cats outside of a residence allegedly connected to the suspect in Santa Ana, Calif. on April 27.

According to an Instagram post by the Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD), the vigil was “unruly” as individuals vandalized and threw objects outside the property. This resulted in minor injuries among participating parties.

Alejandro Acosta Oliveros, 45, was arrested on April 23 under “suspicion of luring and killing an unknown number of cats” according to SAPD. The suspect was released on bail the following day.

The arrest followed a notable number of cat deaths and kidnappings within Oliveros’ neighborhood. Community members posted on NextDoor to share reports of catnappings recorded by their security cameras. One user wrote that they saw a man grab their cat and tie up their legs. Another shared that they saw a man inject a cat with “some sort of substance” and later died.

Oliveros confessed to the crime, but SAPD reports that the exact number of animals harmed is still unknown. They stated that charges will be filed; however, there is no current ongoing legal action.

The vigil began peacefully but quickly escalated. Taking place outside of a residence believed to be owned by Oliveros’ family following his release on bail, community members became outraged and began to vandalize the property and throw objects.

Santa Ana resident Elena W. commented on NextDoor regarding the vigil. She described the events before Oliveros’ arrest and the bringing of justice for the community.

“I am proud of our community for coming together tonight and standing up against injustice on behalf of our fur babies,” she said in the post on NextDoor.

Though the vigil took place outside of a residence believed to be connected to Oliveros, the homeowner told Fox 11 that he is not related to the suspect and has not seen him since the arrest. Despite police confirming that Oliveros was not present, the participants continued their assault on the residence.

Actions went as far as breaking windows and people pushing their way onto the property. A man was seen using pepper spray on the homeowner as he attempted to keep the protesters out.

SAPD took over an hour to arrive in the neighborhood.

Some neighbors feel unsafe after the violence ensued from the vigil. The homeowner’s children were inside at the time of the assault, and neighbors report shielding their own children away from windows.

“They’re scaring kids here. They’re scaring the whole family,” the homeowner told Fox 11.

Another neighborhood resident shared with Fox 11 that he has the same car model as Oliveros and is scared that people might incorrectly assume he is the suspect.

The SAPD recognized the strong emotions that this case evokes, particularly due to the personal involvement of many who lost their pets. Despite this, they asked the community to leave punishment to be dealt through legal spheres and to act in accordance with the law.

“[We] ask the public to please allow the judicial process to take its course,” the SAPD said in the Instagram post. “While we support the community’s right to peacefully assemble, the Santa Ana Police Department will not tolerate acts of violence, vandalism, or any threats to public safety.”

