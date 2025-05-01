No. 8 Irvine beats Cal Poly 10-8 in late comeback

No. 8 UC Irvine Baseball (33-9, 19-2) extended its win streak to seven games in comeback fashion, winning 10-8 against Cal Poly (28-14, 15-6) at Baggett Stadium in San Luis Obispo, Calif. on April 27. The victory concluded a crucial series sweep over the second-place Mustangs, growing UCI’s lead at the top of the Big West standings.

Irvine struck early in the first inning, after senior right fielder Chase Call singled home junior shortstop Colin Yeaman, who had lined a double into left field in the second at-bat of the game. Cal Poly answered immediately, loading the bases with no outs after UCI redshirt sophomore left-handed starter Ryder Brooks gave up two singles and a walk. Brooks limited the damage to one run after a double play and a strikeout, leaving the first with a 1-1 tie.

The next inning seemed to be an easy reset inning for Cal Poly sophomore right-handed starter Ethan Marmie after recording an early double play, but control issues opened the door for the ‘Eaters. After walking and advancing to third on a single from UCI redshirt senior second baseman Will Bermudez, sophomore third baseman Zach Fjelstad scored on a passed ball.

Two consecutive walks that loaded the bases spelled the end of Marmie’s day, and sophomore lefty Josh Morano was tasked with escaping the jam for the Mustangs. However, UCI sophomore center fielder Jacob McCombs extended the lead, 4-1, singling to right field and scoring two runs for the ‘Eaters.

Brooks also struggled in the second, loading the bases with no outs for the second straight frame. Following a strikeout, redshirt junior right-hander Danny Suarez came in to limit the damage, allowing one run from a sacrifice flyout. Irvine led 4-2 after two innings.

A scoreless third inning from the UCI offense allowed Cal Poly to even the game in the bottom of the frame. Cal Poly sophomore third baseman Alejandro Garza opened with a leadoff single, and junior catcher Jack Collins added pressure by walking. Freshman shortstop Nate Castellon brought both home with a single up the middle. After an action-packed three innings, the game was square, 4-4.

Irvine regained the lead in the fourth inning, after a McCombs double scored Bermudez and advanced Yeaman to third. The ‘Eaters looked to capitalize after Call walked, loading the bases with one out; however, Morano was shut down under pressure, recording six straight strikes to turn the side.

A leadoff home run from Garza evened the game in the bottom of the fifth, and a walk to the next batter was enough for Suarez to be pulled in favor of UCI senior righty David Butler. The Mustangs stayed in the game, taking the lead off an RBI triple from senior left fielder Cam Hoiland. A sacrifice fly brought Hoiland home as Cal Poly exited the inning up 7-5.

In the top of the sixth, Poly switched from Morano to redshirt senior lefty Jake Torres, who hit the first batter he faced. After a walk and a strikeout, it seemed Torres would leave the inning unscathed, but a routine ground ball to third base turned into a run after an errant throw from Garza. Poly kept the lead, 7-6, despite the unearned run.

After two scoreless innings, UCI drew level, 7-7, in the eighth with the aid of more sloppy defense by the Mustangs. A leadoff walk from Call and a single from junior designated hitter Anthony Martinez put runners on first and third with no outs. A foul popout seemed routine for Cal Poly, but a bobble on the throw allowed Call to score from third despite the ball staying in the infield.

The tie did not last long, as Cal Poly got the run right back after redshirt senior second baseman Ryan Fenn doubled home a run off of Irvine sophomore left-hander Ricky Ojeda. Ojeda limited the damage to just one, but the ‘Eaters trailed 8-7 with just three outs remaining.

Sophomore first baseman Landon Gaz started the ninth inning with a leadoff single on the first pitch. Freshman infielder Ryan Castro pinch ran for Gaz as the ‘Eaters looked for the tying run. Castro advanced to scoring position after a hit from Bermudez, prompting the Mustangs to switch to redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Tanner Sagouspe for the save.

With runners on first and second and two outs, Sagouspe hit McCombs to load the bases. In a dramatic full count, down to their last strike, Call took a ball to walk in the tying run. Junior designated hitter Rowan Felsch, who pinch ran for Martinez in the eighth, came up to bat with a chance to give Irvine a late lead. In a 2-2 count, he singled on a flare up the middle to bring home two runs. Irvine entered the bottom of the ninth up two, 10-8.

Ojeda quieted the home crowd after two consecutive strikeouts put the ‘Eaters one out away from an exhilarating comeback win. The drama continued, as Ojeda hit senior right fielder Dylan Kordic, bringing the tying run to the plate. However, a fly out to center field gave Ojeda the win and save.

Ojeda moved to an astounding 11-0 record with the win. McCombs led the Anteaters with three RBIs, trailed by Call and Felsch with two.

The ‘Eaters defeated Cal State Fullerton (23-21, 14-7), 5-1 at Angel Stadium on Tuesday in a late non-conference matchup for UC Irvine Night.

Jordan Hum is a Sports Staff Writer. He can be reached at jrhum@uci.edu.

Edited by Benjamin Flores