The horrifying cost of convenience culture

Convenience has become the top priority of the 21st-century American — above empathy, above human connection and above patience. From groceries delivered to our front steps, essays completed by ChatGPT and even fast-food orders taken by AI, society has become obsessed with convenience and having everything instantly, driving a constant ambition for the most efficient options.

However, the horrifying truth is that convenience culture has led to a mass loss of empathy in modern-day society, while also simultaneously upholding the capitalist system. Convenience and the reduction of human contact through technological innovations have led to a world where human interaction is unnecessary, fragmenting empathy. This further contributes to “societal alienation” as the importance of community is ignored.

Different forms of conveniences are stripping away our patience, leaving us to be demanding and unkind when our expectations are not met. For instance, refusing to tip a delivery driver when they don’t meet our expected time frame or yelling at an employee over a minor issue that disrupts the hurried pace of our lives demonstrate how instantaneity is prioritized over compassion and humanity.

To put it simply, the less face-to-face contact in our everyday lives, the less practice we have with human connection and fundamental principles such as respect and compassion. Human isolation and disconnection are bound to happen when we are deprived of even the smallest social exchanges, such as talking to the person in line with us at the store. Instead, we have become unaware of those around us due to our fixation on our phones and the constant presence of technology. Interactions such as small talk, have become increasingly uncommon, despite how crucial it is to our sense of community. The COVID-19 pandemic has notably contributed to this growing human alienation, with the rise in remote work and curbside services that promote contactless experiences.

One example of this apparent lack of empathy resulting from our reliance on comfort is the public’s reaction to Amazon workers striking during the holidays. Major headlines showed more concern over the timeliness of package delivery rather than the workers’ efforts to achieve better pay and working conditions to improve their quality of life. Constantly prioritizing our own needs instead of placing ourselves in other people’s shoes is a recurring societal failure of our modern world. A delayed package is not the end of the world compared to someone fighting for humane working conditions.

We can observe the correlation between convenience and human greed in retail and fast-food interactions, specifically when customers do not get their desired outcome. One instance of many is a viral video depicting a Starbucks worker in tears after making a drink incorrectly. As the crying worker offered a gift card for the mistake, the customer’s only response was, “That’s a free drink,” completely ignoring the worker’s distress. This entitlement — common in the customer service industry — showcases a broader issue of people prioritizing instant gratification and personal gain at the expense of others’ well-being.

This self-interest in society takes other forms in our typical day-to-day lives: road rage; looking at your phone during meal times; choosing self-checkout to avoid small talk; and giving a child concerning levels of screen time because it’s easier than actually bonding with them.

To be clear, the disintegration of empathy driven by our desire for convenience should not be solely blamed on individuals, but rather the capitalistic system that fosters this environment. When people are overworked and overwhelmed by the struggle to survive in a competitive society, convenience is to be relied on. Turning to efficient solutions that stray away from community — such as technology — only increases individualism, which benefits capitalist interests by keeping us solely focused on productivity and profit. Human connection is discouraged, as it is seen as a distraction from constant efficiency to advance the capitalist agenda.

To counter this human disconnect from instant gratification, we should always embrace the opportunity to talk to new people, take time to smell the flowers and show understanding toward everyone around us.

Community is a form of resistance to capitalist forces that attempt to polarize and isolate people for profit and greed. Behind every food delivery, coffee order and online purchase, there is a person’s effort that is often overlooked but should be appreciated.

Zahira Vasquez is the 2024-2025 Opinion Editor. She can be reached at zivasque@uci.edu or opinion@newuniversity.org.

Edited by Isabella Ehring and Grace Tseng