Hazardous materials leak at UCI ICS quad

UCI students were notified of a hazardous materials leak near the Information & Computer Science (ICS) 302 Quad and Engineering Tower on campus early afternoon on April 21. The material was identified as zinc chloride, according to the UCI Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) phone hotline.

Students initially reported a large white fog near the stairs connecting Aldrich Park to the ICS Quad. The area was taped off for approximately two hours between 1 and 3 p.m. Campus administration deemed the hazardous material cleared and the affected areas safe at 3:19 p.m. the same day.

Students were first alerted through a ZotAlert at 1:01 p.m., though Reddit post timestamps indicate that at least 20 minutes passed between the initial visibility of the vapor and the official notification.

Students received a total of five alerts between 1:01 and 4:05 p.m. The first three messages advised students to stay at least 100 yards away from the affected buildings until further notice while the final two assured students that the area was cleared of any danger.

While not combustible, zinc chloride can cause severe irritation upon inhalation and physical contact. Symptoms include a cough or sore throat, shortness of breath, a burning sensation in the nose or throat and redness and pain of the skin and eyes. Outward symptoms such as those on the skin and eyes would likely appear immediately, but consequences from inhalation would not appear until a few hours after exposure or until aggravated by physical exertion.

If an individual was possibly exposed, it is advised to rest and seek medical attention.

Users gathered on the r/UCI Reddit page to share information and observations. Alleged eyewitness r/lively_liberty described the material as an odorless cloud.

“It kind of looked like smoke because of how thick it was, but it was only white like a vapor and did not smell like smoke. It was odorless but dense,” the user wrote.

The same post details the general reaction to the unidentified cloud prior to the shutdown of the plaza.

“Before the alert went out and it was blocked off, [it] seemed like everyone who was around it ignored it or didn’t know what to make of it,” r/lively_liberty posted.

According to campus EHS guidelines, hazardous material incidents are meant to be treated in four essential steps: stop the spill, warn others, isolate the area and minimize exposure.

These guidelines were employed by UCI staff and the UCI Police Department (UCIPD), allowing for the area to be cleared within three hours. Safety procedures for all biological and chemical hazards can be found on the EHS website.

It is unknown what activity caused the leak at this time. There has been no official statement from UCI or UCIPD regarding the leak, though individuals with additional concerns may contact the EHS office for more information and consequential safety concerns. The office can be reached via phone at 949-824-6200 or by email at safety@uci.edu.

Christian Ritter, the EHS safety coordinator for the UCI Samueli School of Engineering, did not respond to a New University request for comment.

Lauren Durham is a News Intern for the spring 2025 quarter. She can be reached at durhaml@uci.edu.

Edited by Jaheem Conley