Tuesday Tunes: ‘Henry, come on’ offers a glimpse into Lana Del Rey’s upcoming album

Alternative indie artist Lana Del Rey released the first single off of her upcoming 10th studio album, “The Right Person Will Stay.” Clocking in at five minutes and 11 seconds, “Henry, come on” was released on April 11.

Her first release since her ninth studio album, “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,” in March 2023, “Henry, come on” takes on a slight country inflection that marks a shift from Del Rey’s classic hits like “Summertime Sadness,” “Ride” and “Brooklyn Baby.” Though she collaborated on this track with Tennessee’s Luke Laird, it is far from Del Rey’s first dip into the country music genre.

“If You Lie Down With Me” off of her album “Blue Banisters” and “Breaking Up Slowly” from her album “Chemtrails Over The Country Club,” both released in 2021, are just two examples of Del Rey’s songs that have a bit of country twang to them. On Dec. 1, 2023, Del Rey released a cover of “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” originally released in 1971 by John Denver, and she is set to perform at Stagecoach April 25-27. It appears this rebranding has been a long time coming.

It is not shocking to see her dark vintage Americana persona take a crack at an American sweetheart aesthetic. The imagery in “Henry, come on” carries the country feel with lines like “‘Hey, y’all’ / Hang his hat up on the wall / Tell him that his cowgirl is gone.” Though Del Rey is singing “go on and giddy up,” she doesn’t stray too far from her roots, finishing off the pre-chorus with lines like “soft leather, blue jeans / Call us into void’s dreams.”

The chorus is haunting, as Del Rey’s familiarly melancholic voice explores the religious: “Yesterday, I heard God say, ‘You were born to be the one / To hold the hand of the man / Who flies too close to the sun.”

Though it may not be exactly what fans were expecting — considering the pop slant of some of the songs from her previous “Ocean Blvd” album like “A&W” and “Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis)” — many popular artists are trying their hands at country, including Beyoncé, Chappell Roan and Lil Nas X. Del Rey’s rich, angelic vocals make her one of the most suitable artists to explore this realm.

The cover for the single is a bright, highly exposed photo of Del Rey, almost passport-style as she stands against a white wall, her shadow outlining the side of her face. “Henry, come on” is written in loopy, cursive lettering at the top of the cover, matching her red lip. Her shiny hair falls down her back in loose, 1940s-style victory rolls. Stripped down and lightly blushed in a lacy white dress, Del Rey seems to be marking a new era in her career.

It would not be a surprise if Del Rey’s next album follows the same country trajectory as “Henry, come on.” Though she seems to be exploring a new path, the track is gorgeous, chilling and lovesick — distinctly and undeniably Lana.

Her newest single, “Bluebird,” was released on April 18, and the 13-track album, “The Right Person Will Stay,” is set to release on May 21.

Lillian Dunn is the 2024-2025 Arts & Entertainment Editor. She can be reached at lbdunn@uci.edu.