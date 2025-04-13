New University’s 2025-26 ASUCI elections endorsements

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate. New University Editor-in-Chief Skylar Paxton had no affiliation with the writing of this article nor the selection of the following candidates.

The Associated Students of University of California, Irvine (ASUCI) is hosting their 2025-26 student government elections from April 14 to April 18. Of the running elections, New University’s editorial board has decided to endorse candidates from the president, external vice president, internal vice president, student services vice president and at-large senators elections.

Candidates for 2025-26 president are Alondra Arevalo, Austin Pierce and Sahil Chekuri. New University supports third-year international studies major Arevalo in this election.

Running for the external vice president position are Adam Weinberg and Jared Castaneda. New University supports third-year political science and sociology double major Castaneda in this race.

Internal vice president candidates include Harshvardhan Rathore and Victory Ogbonnaya. For this position, New University supports second-year computer science major Rathore.

In the student services vice president election, Patrick Kendrick Maranon, Charlotte Vien and Jocelyn Aboufares are running. New University supports third-year chemistry and biological sciences double major Maranon.

Of the running at-large senator candidates, New University supports second-year business administration and political science double major Temitayo Akande, third-year pharmaceutical sciences major Nasser Ssenyange, second-year undeclared major Oliver Wise and first-year psychology major Lauren Jernigan.

Voting for the 2025-26 elections begins April 14 at 9 a.m. and concludes on April 18 at 5 p.m. Results will be announced on Wednesday, April 30. More information on the ASUCI election can be found here.