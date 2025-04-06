Preserve the Department of Education

President Donald Trump has ordered the dismantling of the Department of Education and the return of its functions back to the states through an executive order. The Department of Education has served an essential role in ensuring an inclusive educational system as well as providing financial aid to students, therefore increasing access to higher education. Dismantling the department would have disastrous consequences for current and future generations of students.

To highlight its importance, current functions of the department include holding schools accountable for enforcing civil rights, providing funding for accommodations for students with disabilities and supporting research aimed at improving the education system.

Hispanic-Serving Institutions such as UCI receive $229 million in funding to support underrepresented populations within higher education. Additionally, the department holds $2.14 billion for work-study programs and grants for low-income students, which many students at UCI qualify for.

Efforts against the Department of Education are hurting our most vulnerable student populations, including those from low-income backgrounds, minorities and students with disabilities. The equity and inclusivity of our educational system must be protected.

Students should be aware of the impact within the California educational system if the department is dismantled. The American Civil Liberties Union also offers a petition that can be signed to urge Congress to take action.

Programs dedicated to advancing equality within our educational systems must be protected and valued. Every student in the U.S. has a right to equal opportunity in education.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate.