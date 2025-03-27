Trump signs order to close Department of Education — now what?

Following a wave of mass layoffs and physical obstructions of entry to offices in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at closing the Department of Education on March 20.

The order, titled “Improving Education Outcomes by Empowering Parents, States and Communities,” states that the current American education system “has plainly failed our children, our teachers, and our families” and motions to resolve the claim by giving the power and functions of the department to state governments.

The order also addresses the financial functions and responsibilities of the department, stating that it currently manages a student loan portfolio of more than $1.6 trillion. According to the Congressional Research Service, these loans were made on behalf of 42.7 million students.

The Department of Education was originally established in 1867 to collect and analyze national education data to help states organize consistent and effective school systems. Its official mission statement is to “promote student achievement and preparation for global competitiveness by fostering educational excellence and ensuring equal access.”

Today, the department serves a mainly financial role in the promotion of student success. As the largest provider of student financial aid in the United States, the department’s Federal Student Aid office manages student financial assistance programs that provide grants, work-study and loan funds to college students.

The fate of federal funding support for students following the executive order remains unclear.

On March 21, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke to reporters to clarify the order, stating that the department would not shut down completely.

“The Department of Education will be much smaller than it is today,” Leavitt said. “As you know, the president’s executive order directed Linda McMahon to greatly minimize the agency. So, when it comes to student loans and Pell Grants, those will still be run out of the Department of Education.”

Legal and academic scholars are contesting the executive order, with seven different unions, school districts and associations filing the first lawsuit against Trump on March 24, four days after the order’s signing.

Just hours after the first lawsuit, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the National Education Association, the National Student Legal Defense Network and others filed a separate lawsuit against the United States, the Department of Education and Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

In the midst of numerous presidential orders and policy changes with the potential to affect higher education, UC President Michael V. Drake announced on March 19 the implementation of a systemwide hiring freeze to manage costs and strategically economize. The UC system joined other universities that have taken the same course of action.

“I recognize this is a time of great uncertainty for many in our UC community and in higher education across the country.” Drake wrote. “Throughout our history as an institution and as a nation, we have weathered struggles and found new ways to show up for the people we serve. We will address these challenges, together.”

UCI Chancellor Howard Gillman and School of Education Dean Frances Contreras were unavailable for comment.

Annia Pallares zur Nieden is a Features Staff Writer. She can be reached at anniap@uci.edu.

Edited by Kaelyn Kwon and Jaheem Conley.