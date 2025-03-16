Support The California Aggie and student print journalism 

A few weeks ago, New University received an email from The California Aggie after its academic senate revealed plans to cut printing costs in next year’s budget. The editorial board signed off on an editorial about the importance of print journalism and why it needs to remain at UC Davis.

The threatening decision by The California Aggie’s academic senate to cut print funds for next year’s budget is devastating, but unfortunately not surprising. Financial support for student journalism is declining across institutions. This reflects a failure by educational leadership to understand the importance of print journalism and how these cuts deliver financial blows to all student newspapers.

Despite the growing trend of news companies across the country going out of print, physical editions remain a vital way for publications to reach and serve their communities. Print journalism is especially valuable for student newspapers such as The California Aggie and Daily Trojan.

At the beginning of the year, when New University had a booth at the Anteater Involvement Fair, we passed out old print editions to encourage students to apply and support student journalism. The excitement was real; people appreciated holding tangible stories in their hands. We almost ran out of two issues in a single day — imagine how important such prints are to students with newspapers that remain committed to serving their communities, such as The California Aggie.

As we at New University have said before, student journalism is the voice of the youth. College newspapers should not have to fight for funding to continue serving and informing their communities. Print editions also provide an essential source of advertising revenue and help student newspapers maintain a strong presence on campuses. Cutting print threatens the survival of student newspapers entirely.

No matter the size of the school, universities provide the perfect ecosystems for print journalism to thrive. Printed editions not only make news stories accessible to everyone in the school community but are also something students actively want. Educational institutions must support all mediums of student journalism.

To read and support The California Aggie, donations can be made here. New University donations can be made here.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate.