YouTubers Slushy Noobz return post-break with a bang

The YouTuber duo Martin and Hamzah, who run the joint channel Slushy Noobz, recently made a triumphant return to the platform after a planned indefinite hiatus. Fans had been highly anticipating their return, so the duo surprised viewers when they went live on YouTube on Feb. 5 with a video titled “Hamzah vs Martin Weigh In.” The weigh-in teased a boxing match set for Feb. 8.

Before launching Slushy Noobz, both Hamzah and Martin first gained popularity online through their individual TikTok accounts, thatmartinkid and hamzahthefantastic, where they each created comedy skits. Their mutual discovery and friendship on TikTok eventually led to the creation of their joint YouTube channel in May 2023. Over the past year and a half, the channel has amassed about 753,000 subscribers, creating content across genres including gameplay videos, mukbangs, vlogs and skits.

In an interview with Dazed, Hamzah shared insight into their creative process, explaining that they base their decisions on what to record on “whatever [they] feel and whatever comes to mind.” The duo went on to discuss how they prioritize authenticity over relatability — their goal is simply to have fun and make entertaining content.

The weigh-in video parodied traditional boxing match weigh-ins. In addition to the actual weigh-in, their friend Aldo took the role of a dramatic announcer. Martin and Hamzah entered the stage wearing masks and draping the Croatian and Yemeni flags over their shoulders to represent their respective heritages, threatening and swatting at each other before punctuating the weigh-in with a dramatic scuffle. The duo advertised the boxing match, which would follow the weigh-in, taking place on Feb. 8.

Fans speculated whether the boxing match would actually take place or if the weigh-in and fight were just an elaborate bit. However, Hamzah and Martin followed through with a genuine live match in a YouTube video titled “Hamzah vs Martin.”

The stream lasted about two hours, with the first hour following Martin and Hamzah in their personal dressing rooms as they played music and hyped up the fight. After they entered the ring, Hamzah was declared the winner by the judges. Within a week, the video had racked up over a million views.

Their innovative return to YouTube with an unexpected boxing match has not only reignited their old fanbase but also attracted new viewers eager to see what they will do next.

The boxing match was not the first time the channel put a twist on a popular trend. After participating in No-Shave November, they shaved their facial hair and heads on a live stream. They also innovate their vlogs, such as in their “Best Day Ever Vlog,” where they invited random people from some of their previous vlogs — a security guard, driver and server — for a day full of activities.

Their preference for creating content that feels fun and interesting to them has led to some unique videos, including one where they play “Just Dance 2” and another where they conduct science experiments.

Their unconventional approach appears to be paying off, with Slushy Noobz on the rise. The channel gained about 100,000 subscribers in the week following the boxing match. Additionally, they have been collaborating with popular celebrities and YouTubers. Martin and Hamzah recently went on TikTok live with rapper NLE Choppa, appeared on Quen Blackwell’s YouTube series “Feeding Starving Celebrities” and were mentioned as a current favorite in Brittany Broski’s video “watching more of my favorite TikToks.”

With their signature offbeat humor, unpredictability and ability to keep fans engaged, Slushy Noobz has cemented itself as one of YouTube’s rising channels.

Ananya Kashyap is an Arts and Entertainment Staff Writer. She can be reached at ananyask@uci.edu.

Edited by Alaina Retodo and Jaheem Conley