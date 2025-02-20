UCI Baseball handles New Mexico in Desert Invitational, wins 18-4

UCI Baseball (2-1) handled business in their second MLB Desert Invitational game of the season, defeating New Mexico (2-2) 18-4 at Sloan Park on Feb. 15.

After defeating No. 24 ranked University of Nebraska 10-5 the day before, UCI traveled to Mesa, Ariz. with junior pitcher Jack Ross scheduled to take the mound. At the top of the first inning, Irvine’s top of the lineup faced New Mexico senior pitcher David Lopez and went down in order with two strikeouts.

Ross walked his first batter faced in the bottom of the first inning but saw no trouble setting down the next three to wrap up a scoreless first for both sides. Lopez, who enjoyed a smooth first frame, began to struggle with command by the second. He walked Irvine sophomore outfielder Jacob McCombs, hit the next batter and threw a wild pitch to place runners at second and third before an out was recorded.

Irvine sophomore catcher/infielder Alonso Reyes struck out on a wild pitch, allowing McCombs to score the first run of the game before the next batter walked to place runners on first and third. Irvine sophomore infielder Zach Fjelstad was able to put the ball in play during a string of command issues for Lopez, doubling to right center field to score two runs and extend UCI’s lead to 3-0.

Lopez allowed another run in the third, prompting a pitching change for New Mexico. Both teams exchanged zeros over the next few frames before Irvine continued scoring in the fifth. With Lobos senior pitcher Matthew Cornelius pitching, Reyes singled with the bases loaded to plate another two runs, and redshirt junior catcher Zach Crandall doubled in another run to extend UCI’s lead to 7-0.

Dealing through his first five innings in an Anteater uniform, Ross allowed his first runs in the sixth when Lobos senior outfielder Tye Wood led off with a home run to right center field. After a walk to the next batter and a flyout to left, Irvine redshirt sophomore pitcher Ryder Brooks relieved Ross.

New Mexico redshirt freshman infielder Cooper Brass singled in two runs after Brooks walked his first batter faced — the sixth inning ended with UCI in the lead, 7-3. Fortunately for Irvine, the progress made by New Mexico’s offense was quickly squandered.

Reyes doubled for his second hit of the day in the seventh inning, putting runners on second and third with no outs. Crandall walked, and Fjelstad reached on an infield single to plate another run. Another walk prompted a pitching change to Lobos sophomore pitcher Blake Lehmbeck, who hit his first batter and allowed another run. Irvine junior infielder Colin Yeaman doubled in two more runs, marking Irvine’s sixth straight run scored before an out was recorded in the seventh inning.

A sacrifice fly by Irvine senior outfielder Chase Call scored the seventh and final run of the inning, setting a healthy 10-run lead for UCI with nine outs left to get. After a scoreless eighth inning, Call stepped into the box with two runners on and laced a fly ball to left field for a three-run home run. Immediately after, McCombs hit a solo home run. With an 18-3 lead, Irvine sent junior pitcher Jaxton Andeel to close out the ninth.

Ambushed with two quick runners in scoring position, Andeel allowed a sacrifice fly while recording three straight outs. This allowed a run but secured the 18-4 win for UCI in an early-season offensive showing, defeating one of only seven other teams invited to the 2025 MLB Desert Invitational.

Notable contributions came from UCI’s Ross, who completed 5 ⅓ innings while allowing two runs and striking out four; Reyes, who went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in (RBIs) and is currently leading the team in hitting, .625; and Call, who went 2-for-5 and led the team with four RBIs.

Irvine dropped their third and final game of the 2025 MLB Desert Invitational against No. 16 ranked Vanderbilt, 9-8 at Sloan Park on Feb. 16 and their first home game of the season against USC, 5-2 at Anteater Ballpark on Feb. 18.

Avery Rosas is a Sports Staff Writer. He can be reached at rosasaj1@uci.edu.

Edited by Benjamin Flores and Mia Noergaard