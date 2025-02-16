UCI DEIA programs and activities must be protected

President Donald Trump’s termination of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) programs this pastJanuary has been deeply concerning for higher education institutions, especially UCI.

With the multitude of programs, actions and activities that exist here and are made possible by DEIA efforts, UCI must continue to protect and support the programs and communities these executive orders threaten.

These orders risk rescinding support for valuable programs such as the Institute for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion; the Disability Services Center; the Center for Black Cultures, Resources and Research; the LGBT+ Resource Center and many more. UCI is also a Hispanic-Serving Institution and celebrates many national holidays that are no longer being observed by the federal government.

Each of these programs and activities does what DEIA has always done for higher education institutions: create environments with fair and accessible opportunities for people of all backgrounds. Additionally, DEIA allows the UCI community to celebrate these diverse backgrounds.

Honoring Black History Month, recognizing the Indigenous homelands of the Kizh, Acjachemen and Payómkawichum tribes that UCI resides on, celebrating Pride Month and fighting for stronger accessibility for disabled students — these are not just DEIA initiatives. They are integral to the UCI community. The possibility that these programs and observances could be taken away threatens all of us.

UCI must ensure it stands by and protects these critically important programs. The Chancellor’s Office and the UC system have already communicated their commitment to their policies and efforts to address uncertainty regarding these orders. Even so, an unwavering commitment to these initiatives, which serve the many communities on campus, is the only way to provide peace of mind in these uncertain times.



Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate.