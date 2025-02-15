Drew Hancock’s ‘Companion’ subverts all expectations

“M3GAN” meets “Don’t Worry Darling” in an altogether better-than-both triumphant thriller “Companion.” Viewers who found either of the former movies lacking will be delighted by Drew Hancock’s directorial debut, which takes the best elements of both to create a standout film in the saturated subgenre of “AI gone rogue.”

The film focuses on Iris (Sophie Thatcher), a subservient robot designed as the perfect companion for Josh (Jack Quaid). Their getaway to a remote cabin in the woods with friends takes a deadly turn — but not for the reasons one might expect. Blending satirical comedy, thriller, heist and slasher genres, “Companion” provides a viewing experience that’s both gripping and memorable.

Despite operating within the thoroughly explored subgenre of “robot-gains-sentience,” “Companion” brings a new twist to the tried-and-true plot points. Viewers unexpectedly find themselves rooting for Iris and, more significantly, against most of the humans. The film turns tropes on their heads, using the viewers’ biases and past viewing experiences against them. It explores themes of over-reliance on technology, abusive and toxic relationships, the rise of red-pilled men and the male loneliness epidemic.

The film is rated 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, garnering praise from critics across the board for its directing, acting, writing and plot.

Even with the revelation of Iris being a robot in the trailer, the movie contains an abundance of twists and turns that usher the movie’s incredible pacing, refusing to rely on a single big reveal.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Quaid said that he “never saw any of the twists coming, but it’s not necessarily a movie that relies on a big reveal, and every reveal was fresh.”

“It’s not A.I. gone wrong, it’s A.I. gone right,” Hancock said to Entertainment Weekly. “It’s a movie about self-discovery and, at its core, is a breakup movie about this woman finding empowerment through discovery of self. ”

Equipped with a heavily satirical script, Hancock is explicit with the themes he chooses to convey through “Companion” — there is not much room for interpretation. Rather than the philosophical questions of the ethics of AI, the film aims to explore the use of tech to fill a hole within us, and the desire to have the perfect partner who offers everything without having any needs of their own.

While many critics applauded the film’s sharp satire, some felt it could’ve delved deeper into its themes.

“‘Companion’ tells more than it shows, not engaging too deeply with the consequences of mechanized misogyny and the implications of accommodating a culture of non-consent,” critic Peyton Robinson said in her review for RogerEbert.com. Robinson continues to say that the movie is rather circular, insisting on its own themes instead of further exploring the ones it attempts to satirize.

Other critics argue that the movie is entitled to entertain rather than moralize.

“‘Companion’ is balancing tricky relationship issues and questions of morality, autonomy, empathy, ethics, and compassion,” Chris Evangelista said in a review for Slash Film. “Let’s not get it twisted: this is a smart movie, but ultimately, the film ultimately doesn’t want to deliver a message, it wants to shock and entertain, and it does so with gusto.”

Thatcher and Quaid give inspiring performances as leads, with Thatcher nailing the balance needed to portray a sentient robot. Hancock’s directing choices of an abundance of close-up frames allow Thatcher’s nuanced acting to excel. Quaid does the script justice with his rendering of a sweet boyfriend — until things take a darker turn.

With its bold storytelling and incisive humor, “Companion” not only subverts expectations but exceeds them, delivering a thrilling and thoroughly entertaining experience.

Ananya Kashyap is an Arts and Entertainment Staff Writer. She can be reached at ananyask@uci.edu.

Edited by June Min