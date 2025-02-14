UCI Men’s Volleyball stays undefeated, beats Concordia 3-1

The UC Irvine Men’s Volleyball team (8-0) built on their undefeated start to the season with a 3-1 victory over Concordia University (4-6) at CU Arena on Feb. 8. The win further cemented their spot as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation.

The first set was competitive as both teams traded points from the start. It was not until Concordia, led by sophomore outside hitter Christian Galoppo’s two kills, scored four straight points to lead 10-6. The Golden Eagles stayed in front of the Anteaters for most of the set, with their largest lead at 17-12.

However, UCI slowly clawed back behind the plays of junior middle blocker Maxim Grigoriev and senior outside hitter Nolan Flexen. Down 17-12, Grigoriev ignited Irvine with a kill. After a stretch of attacking errors from Concordia, Grigoriev served an ace to cut the Concordia lead to two, 19-17. After trading points for a few turns, the Anteaters tied the game at 22 with kills from Flexen and Grigoriev. The set stayed competitive until a Concordia service error and a block from freshman middle blocker Micah Goss and Flexen gave UCI the first set, 28-26.

Irvine dominated the second set from the start, never giving up the lead. Flexen came out scorching with three kills out of UCI’s first four points. Senior outside hitter Hilir Henno led the way during the middle stretch of the set, keeping Irvine in front and finishing the set with six kills.

Concordia eventually cut the lead to two but a 6-1 Anteater run consisting of two kills from Henno and a Goss service ace put the second set to bed. A Grigoriev ace sealed the set for the Anteaters, 25-17.

The third set was more competitive with both teams trading pairs of points. A kill by Flexen followed by a service ace from Henno tied the set at 5-5. The trading continued as a service error from Henno and an ace from Concordian graduate setter/middle blocker Kasey Clouet gave the Eagles the lead, 7-5. However, a mirrored response of a Clouet service error and Grigoriev service ace tied it up at 7-7.

The game remained close until Henno exploded for three consecutive kills as part of a 5-0 run for UCI. Previously down by three, the run gave the ‘Eaters the lead, 15-13. The set continued back and forth, but two consecutive attacking errors from Flexen gave Concordia set point. Irvine stayed in the game with a Grigoriev kill; but eventually, a Flexen service error and a kill from Concordia senior middle blocker Clement Osahon Jr. gave the Golden Eagles the set victory, 28-26.

The fourth set started with two consecutive Concordia points. However, Irvine shut down any prospects of an upset with a commanding 7-0 run, consisting of three Henno and two Flexen kills. UCI never looked back, dominating the fourth set with run after run — eventually winning the set and the match 25-15.

Henno led the Anteaters with 18 kills, while Flexen added 17 of his own. Graduate setter Joe Karlous led the match with 41 assists.

UC Irvine defeated USC, 3-2 at the Bren Events Center on Feb. 12. They play USC again on Feb. 14 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Jordan Hum is a Sports Staff Writer. He can be reached at jrhum@uci.edu.

Edited by Benjamin Flores