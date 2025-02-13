2025 Grammy Awards — a heated hub for pop culture

Oh, we are so back! Influential music artists from around the world gathered in Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2. The 2025 ceremony was one to remember because of the controversial winners, exceptional fashion choices and the extravagant live performances.

This year’s Grammys tackled drama and pop culture in all directions. Billie Eilish’s large fan base believed she got snubbed for all seven of her nominations this year. The buzz was mediated by an Instagram story post by her brother and collaborator, Finneas.

The dramatic tension was heightened by the heavy focus on politics during speeches and speaking points. Some artists took advantage of their platform to spread awareness on recent political attacks targeted at minorities. For instance, best new artist winner Chappell Roan called out labels, prompting the industry to improve employee treatment, especially for developing artists. During Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ best pop duo/group performance acceptance speech, Lady Gaga said that “trans people are not invisible,” sending out her support to the LGBTQ+ community.

The award show’s host, Trevor Noah, made a remark about illegal immigrants, calling out the “20 million illegal immigrants” who cast their Grammy votes. As he said that, the camera caught Doechii rolling her eyes at the remark.

In addition to political remarks, global impact award winner Alicia Keys emphasized the positive influence of diversity, equity and inclusion hiring in the music industry. This was an open rebuke of President Donald Trump’s recent controversial DEI policies, which the crowd proudly applauded.

However, all the tensions of the night loosened up with the entrancing comeback of exceptionally artful live performances and the carefree recession pop genre.

British singer-songwriter Raye performed “Oscar Winning Tears,” filling up the grand stage with a full orchestra and raw vocals that moved the audience to a standing ovation. Another British vocalist who brought everything to the big stage was the multi-award-winning Cynthia Erivo. Most famous for her Broadway roles, Erivo performed an upbeat, snazzy rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon” to honor the great legacy of producer Quincy Jones.

These soul-stirring performances define the craft that vocalists spend years and years perfecting, grounding the music industry in its roots of pure, simple performances with live instrumentals and brilliant vocal skills.

However, some artists chose another way to perform their music, involving elaborate dance breaks and stunning visual technicalities. For example, best rap album winner Doechii put on an incredible show of “Catfish” and “Denial is a River” that required a full dance crew, mesmerizing mechanics and live rapping.

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter performed “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” after winning best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance. Never failing to entertain, Carpenter took on a classy jazz arrangement of these hit songs, blinding the audience with stunning bejeweled costumes, comedic gags, a tap dance break and four different stage transitions. Needless to say, the artist’s charisma was radiant and sensational.

The sensation of recession pop is coming back to the mainstream audience stronger and better than ever with the help of Lady Gaga’s surprise release of “Abracadabra,” Chappell Roan and Charli XCX.

Recession pop is defined by the musical characteristics of reckless dance-pop. Its lyrics encourage listeners to ignore the world crumbling around them; just feel good and party hard while it lasts. It was first coined for the era of music during the 2008 Great Recession, providing those who were suffering from their financial troubles an escape to a more positive, upbeat mindset.

Pop diva Lady Gaga showed off her recession pop supremacy when she revealed her newest song, “Abracadabra.” Meanwhile, Chappell Roan coated the stage in pink glitter and glamour with her “Pink Pony Club” performance. Best dance pop recording and dance/electronic album winner Charli XCX performed “Von dutch” and “Guess.” The wild and undeniably talented party girl turned the venue into a boiler room, dancing with her best friends on stage — Alex Consani, Quen Blackwell, Julia Fox and The Dare — to a scene of flashing lights, a money shower and hypnotic hair-whipping.

The revival of recession pop and all the drama at this year’s Grammy Awards highlights the culture surrounding the music industry, further proving that music is meant to be entertaining.

Cameryn Nguyen is an Arts & Entertainment Staff Writer. She can be reached at camerynn@uci.edu.

Edited by Lillian Dunn and Logan Heine.