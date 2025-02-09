UCI Men’s Basketball holds longest active win streak for week

RV Men's Basketball vs Hawaii on Jan. 25. Photo by Hayden Wong
Jack Fedor
By Jack Fedor

The UC Irvine Men’s Basketball held  the longest active home men’s basketball winning streak — a streak which lasted 22 games — from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8. 

The record for the longest home winning streak in NCAA Men’s Division I basketball was set by the University of Kentucky, who carried a 129 game win streak from 1943 to 1955. With a home win streak of 17 games, No. 12 Saint John’s of the Big East now holds the longest active home winning streak, a streak they will hold until at least Feb. 16 when they play Creighton at home.

UC Irvine began their streak on March 4, 2023 — the last home game of the 2022-23 season — with a 52-44 win against California State University, Bakersfield.

In the non-conference part of the 2023-24 season, the Anteaters were victorious over New Mexico State, Occidental College and South Dakota at home. 

The Anteaters started out 2-0 in Big West play at home — and in their third home conference game they faced UC Davis on Jan. 6, 2024, Irvine had to go into overtime to pull off a 74-71 victory. Then-junior center Bent Leuchten helped lead the Anteaters to victory with 14 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal. 

UCI continued their string of wins at home. On Feb. 22, they beat UC Santa Barbara 81-69 on ESPNU, making it the first nationally televised game of the home win streak. 

The next home game on Mar. 2 was the only sold out game of the home win streak, as 4,799 fans watched the Anteaters win against Long Beach State, 82-61. The matchup was nationally televised on ESPN2. 

At the beginning of the 2024-25 season, the Anteaters defeated Chapman and Pepperdine in non-conference games. 

UC Irvine started off this season with six consecutive victories in Big West home play. On Jan. 25, RV UC Irvine defeated Hawai’i, 71-55. In this game, redshirt senior forward Devin Tillis recorded his second consecutive double-double with 11 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. In the next home game on Feb. 1, the Anteaters defeated UC Davis 73-66 in a matchup that was televised on Spectrum SportsNet — reaching a home win streak of 22 games. 

However the streak came to an end at 22 games as UC Irvine was defeated by UC San Diego 85-67 in a nationally televised game on ESPNU in front of the Anteaters’ largest crowd since February of 2020.

UC Irvine’s will attempt to begin a new home winning streak on Feb. 13 at the annual Defend the Bren game as the Anteaters take on the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos in a nationally televised matchup on ESPNU. 

Jack Fedor is a Sports Editor. He can be reached at jfedor@uci.edu.

Edited by Benjamin Flores and Mia Noergaard

