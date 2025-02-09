New University welcomes new additions to editorial staff

Throughout January, New University welcomed four new editors to its editorial staff.

Emilie Takahashi ‘27 and Cassandra Nava ‘26 will lead New University’s newly reformed layout and print team. Takahashi has been with the publication since 2023, covering multiple topics on the news team. She is a literary journalism and environmental science and policy double major. Nava is a literary journalism major and joined the publication in 2024. She continues to be a valuable contributor to the features team.

Sarah Murdaah ‘27 and Deanna Palafox ‘26 will join Video Editor Diana Juarez ‘25 as assistant video editors, creating multi-platform video content for New University. Both Murdaah and Palafox joined New University in 2024 and completed internships under Juarez’s guidance. Murdaah is a political science major with a literary journalism minor. Palafox is a literary journalism and comparative literature double major.

New University has now revived three sections in its growing catalog of multimedia coverage of UC Irvine and its surrounding areas for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The editorial staff now consists of 28 editors and managers, while the editorial board remains unchanged with six members. New University’s growing staff remains committed to providing the UCI community with accurate, timely and ethical coverage.

Editor’s note: Editorials should not be interpreted to reflect the opinion, thoughts or beliefs of any individual New University editor, staff member or affiliate.