A voting guide to the 2024 California propositions

10 propositions are on the Nov. 5 ballot for California voters regarding an array of policies, from minimum wage to rent control.

Propositions are proposed laws or amendments to the California constitution that depend on public vote. The California secretary of state provides summaries and analysis of each proposition in its voter guide.

Proposition 2: Authorizes Bonds for Public School and Community College Facilities.

This measure would allow the state to further fund and modernize public schools and community college facilities. The proposition is predicted to increase state costs by about $500 million annually for 35 years to repay bond obligations, costing taxpayers an expected $18 billion in repayments. Its goal is to improve educational environments and school safety through supporting infrastructure needs. Supporters are the California Teachers Association, the California School Nurses Organization, and the Community College League of California. Opponents are the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. .”

Proposition 3: Constitutional Right to Marriage.

This measure would neutralize the definition of marriage in the Constitution of California and guarantee the equality of marriage for all individuals regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation and other characteristics. Opponents claim that changing the language may open doors for “child marriages, incest, and polygamy.” Supporters are the Sierra Pacific Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the Dolores Huerta Foundation and Equality California. Opponents are Jonathan Keller, California Family Council and Rev. Tanner DiBella.

California voters previously voted “yes” on Proposition 8 in 2008, adding language to the state constitution that defined marriage as between a man and a woman. Same-sex marriage was legalized across the country following the Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges (2015), although gender remains specified in the state constitution.

Proposition 4: Authorizes Bonds for Safe Drinking Water, Wildfire Prevention, and Protecting Communities and Natural Lands from Climate Risks.

This measure would authorize $10 billion worth in infrastructure, forest management and environmentally oriented bonds to promote safe drinking water, prevent wildfires, and protect geographically vulnerable communities from the effects of climate change. The measure will lead to expected state costs of $400 million annually for 40 years. Supporters are Clean Water Action, CALFIRE Firefighters, the National Wildlife Federation and The Nature Conservancy. Opponents are the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

Proposition 5: Allows Local Bonds for Affordable Housing and Public Infrastructure with 55% Voter Approval.

This measure would lower the voter approval threshold from two-thirds to a 55% majority for local governments to issue bonds for infrastructure and housing projects. It would increase local power on infrastructure but may also lead to bond debt and higher property taxes. Supporters are the California Professional Firefighters, the League of Women Voters of California and Habitat for Humanity California. Opponents are the California Taxpayers Association, the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce and the Women Veterans Alliance.

Proposition 6: Eliminates Constitutional Provision Allowing Involuntary Servitude for Incarcerated Persons.

This measure would amend the state constitution to prohibit involuntary servitude in prisons. If passed, the proposition will replace labor programs with voluntary work programs and aim to prioritize rehabilitation. Supporters are Assemblymember Lori Wilson and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition.

A similar provision failed to make the ballot in 2022.

Proposition 32: Raises Minimum Wage.

This measure would gradually raise the California minimum wage to $18. It would require employers with 26 or more employees to pay $17 immediately, increasing to $18 on January 1, 2025. For employers with 25 or fewer employees, the raise would start at $17 on January 1, 2025 and will increase to $18 on January 1, 2026.

It is said the Proposition could potentially help offset the cost of living “so workers can afford life’s basic needs.” At the same time, the measure is said to potentially increase the cost of living, eliminate jobs and worsen budget deficits.

No supporters were submitted. Opponents are the California Chamber of Commerce, California Restaurant Association and California Grocers Association.

Proposition 33: Expands Local Governments’ Authority to Enact Rent Control on Residential Property.

This measure would repeal the state’s Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, remove restrictions on the types of housing that can be subject to rent control and give local governments more power to regulate rent rates. Its goal is to prevent rapid increases in housing costs but may freeze new housing construction and reverse several state housing laws. Supporters are the California Nurses Association, the California Alliance for Retired Americans, Mental Health Advocacy, Coalition for Economic Survival and Tenants Together. Opponents are California Council for Affordable Housing, Women Veterans Alliance and California Chamber of Commerce.

Prop. 33 is the third time California voters will vote on repealing the Costa-Hawkins Act.

Proposition 34: Restricts Spending of Prescription Drug Revenues by Certain Health Care Providers.

This proposition would restrict how healthcare providers can use revenue from the federal drug discount program on direct patient care, with the goal of reorienting funds towards patient care and drug cost control. Supporters are the ALS Association, California Chronic Care Coalition and Latino Heritage Los Angeles. Opponents are the National Organization for Women, Consumer Watchdog, Coalition for Economic Survival, AIDS Healthcare Foundation and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta.

As reported by NBC San Diego, this measure specifies organizations that have spent over $100 million on non-patient care expenses, own and operate apartment buildings and have accumulated at least 500 severe health and safety violations in the past decade. The LA Times wrote these criteria appear to target the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which has been politically involved in pushing for rent control initiatives such as this year’s Prop. 33.

Proposition 35: Provides Permanent Funding for Medi-Cal Health Care Services.

This proposition aims to guarantee stable and permanent funding for the California Medicaid program, aimed at providing healthcare to low-income communities. It would increase total funding between $2 billion and $5 billion annually from the current annual budget of $121.9 billion, according to the California Health Care Foundation. Supporters are Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Academy of Pediatrics, California. No opponents were submitted.

Proposition 36: Allows Felony Charges and Increases Sentences for Certain Drug and Theft Crimes.

This initiative would increase penalties for offenses involving hard drugs and theft under $950, aiming to lower crime rates by converting prior offenses into harsher felony charges for third-time repeat offenders. Opponents question the effectiveness of continuing to fund prisons over rehabilitation. Supporters are Crime Victims United of California, the California District Attorneys Association and the Family Business Association of California. Opponents are Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton and Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

California voters previously passed 2014’s Prop. 47, which reclassified select theft and drug crimes as misdemeanors, while Prop. 36 intends to implement harsher charges. Opponents claim that harsher policies have no impact on preventing crime or homelessness, and instead, it would “reignite the failed war on drugs.”

For California residents, voter registration is available online. General information on voting can be accessed through the official usa.gov site.

