UCI Women’s Volleyball Emerges Victorious in Five-Set Match Against CSUN

After playing their last seven matches on the road, the UCI Women’s Volleyball team (9-5, 3-0) returned to Crawford Hall, where they earned a 3-2 victory over CSUN (5-9, 0-3) on Oct. 4. The Anteaters, who were riding a three-match winning streak, improved their overall record to 9-5.

“The game is sometimes so unpredictable,” UCI senior middle blocker Ofure Iselen told New University. “There were so many highs and lows, but we just lean on each other, keep the team level and focus on the next point.”

Set 1

UCI came out strong in the first set, gaining an early lead at 8-4. Junior outside hitter Kendra Duffey contributed several kills throughout the set, determined to keep the tide in UCI’s favor. However, CSUN junior outside hitter Amaris Smith rallied back quickly, closing the gap and surging ahead to take a 17-12 lead. As the set continued, UCI made several attempts to narrow the score, getting as close as 20-18. Despite their determination, the Anteaters fell short, allowing CSUN to take the first set with a final score of 25-21.

Set 2

The Anteaters responded in the second set with a fast start, as sophomore setter/right-side Nicole Feliciano racked up assists. The set featured intense rallies, with UCI stretching their lead to 7-2. Despite a violation for four contacts that awarded a point to CSUN, UCI maintained its composure. Ultimately, graduate outside hitter Katie Smith closed out the set with a kill, leading to the set ending 25-20. With the match tied at 1-1, the Anteaters entered the third set full of determination.

Set 3

CSUN regained momentum in the third set, with junior opposite hitter Leah Miller and junior libero Autumn Rojelio pushing the Matadors ahead. UCI initially led 10-5, but CSUN pulled ahead with a series of strong plays, matching the score at 20-20. Both teams refused to let the other advance, but the score ultimately leveled to a tense 22-22. UCI fumbled the last game point, allowing CSUN to seize the set with a score of 26-24, taking a 2-1 lead in the match.

Set 4

Facing a critical moment, the Anteaters seized the opening point and quickly gained an advantage, leading 7-4 thanks to defensive efforts from graduate middle blocker Ella Gardiner. UCI continued to assert control at the net, pushing the score to 18-12. Although CSUN attempted to close the gap multiple times, UCI extended its lead to 24-17 and ultimately secured the set at 25-18. This win leveled the match at 2-2, setting the stage for an exciting fifth set.

Set 5

The fifth and final set was fiercely competitive, with UCI keeping a slight edge at 6-3, aided by blocks from graduate and junior middle blockers Elizabeth Miller and Iselen. As the set progressed, every point became crucial, and the fierce atmosphere in Crawford Hall fueled UCI’s determination.

“During that last point, I just thought, ‘Put the ball away, one more point,’” Duffey told New University, reflecting on the finale.

UCI pushed through and sealed the victory with a decisive kill from Duffey, finishing the set at 15-13 and securing a hard-fought 3-2 triumph.

Unfortunately, despite the victory, the Anteaters saw their overall record slip to 9-6 after a 3-1 loss to CSU Bakersfield in their next game on Oct. 5 at Crawford Hall.

UC Irvine will take on Cal Poly at the Bren Events Center on Oct. 11.

Abigail Park is a Sports Intern for the fall 2024 quarter. She can be reached at appark@uci.edu.

Edited by Jack Fedor and Jaheem Conley.