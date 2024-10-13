Local spots to savor this autumn season

Even in sunny Southern California, the fall experience isn’t limited to pumpkin spice lattes and the start of the academic year. Experience autumn to its fullest extent by visiting these local spots that offer stunning glimpses of the season.

Irvine Regional Park Railroad

Hours: Sept. 14 – Oct. 31, Weekdays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Weekends 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Admission: Entrance is free; Activity tickets are $8

Parking: Weekdays $3 per vehicle; Weekends $5 per vehicle; Holidays $7 per vehicle

Irvine Regional Park Railroad’s annual Pumpkin Patch is a go-to scenic fall spot. With orange pumpkins speckled against a rustic old-Americana backdrop, the park offers festive fall activities for all ages in addition to sights of the season.

Visitors can ride the street train or hay ride to capture all angles of the park with the purchase of tickets. Free activities include a not-so-spooky, scenic haunted house, a hay maze and multiple scattered photo-ops.

Jeffrey Open Space Trail

Hours: Open 24 hours

Admission: Free

Parking: Free

The hush-hush autumn foliage spot for all the new Anteaters is Jeffrey Open Space Trail, a five-mile trail traveling from Portola Parkway to Quail Hill. The Jeffrey Trail houses almost 3,000 trees and 85,000 other flora, as reported by the Irvine Standard, with many of the trees’ leaves transforming into golden hues during the autumn months.

The open field located between Long Meadow and Irvine Boulevard is open 24 hours. Visitors can enjoy the falling leaves from a picnic blanket on the grass, stroll through the rock-lined dirt path for a picturesque taste of fall or take pictures at the orange grove.

Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch

Hours: Open Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Friday – Sunday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Admission: Monday – Friday morning: $20; Friday starting at 12 p.m. – Sunday: $22

Parking: $10 (mandatory with admissions ticket for entry Friday – Sunday)

Tanaka Farms is a family-owned farm located on University Drive near UCI. Their annual pumpkin patch has extended hours for the 2024 season, and the admission ticket comes with unlimited wagon rides across the property, access into the barnyard educational exhibit to interact with animals and entry to a corn maze.

At the U-Pick Pumpkin Fields, visitors can choose their own pumpkin to keep for the fall season. Pumpkins are priced at $1.39/lb.

A Tanaka Farms fan favorite activity is the pumpkin cannon. In exchange for a $6 activity ticket, visitors can launch a pumpkin straight into the hills over the heads of passing wagon-riders.

Downtown Disney

Hours: Operating hours vary

Fall Decorations will last through Oct. 31

Admission: Free

Parking: First hour $10; Validations apply after the first hour from any Downtown Disney location with a $20 purchase

Southern California may not be the go-to place for expansive fall foliage sights, but one of the best ways to get a glimpse of the season is by taking a drive to Downtown Disney, which is decorated for the fall and Halloween season through Oct. 31. Enjoy walking past more than 2,000 pumpkins and streets decorated in warm autumn colors.

At Downtown Disney, the fall vibes go past the sights; they can be tasted and smelled. Many shops will start offering seasonal special menu items in mid-October, including Caramel Apple Crumble beignets at Beignets Expressed, Pumpkin Pie Shakes at Black Tap Craft Burgers and Spooky Churros at California Churro.

Additional tips for your autumn viewing

While you’re touring the season’s essentials, make sure to stay adaptable for Southern California’s persistent sun. Consider layering a light sweater over a T-shirt or wearing a zip-up that you can easily take off. Be sure to also check weather conditions before you go to maximize your viewing experience, as the National Weather Service reports that fall foliage is most vibrant on warm, sunny days.

Karen Bruce is a News Intern. She can be reached at brucek1@uci.edu.

Edited by Victoria Le, Kaelyn Kwon and Annabelle Aguirre.