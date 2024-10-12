‘Nobody Wants This’ and the rom-com renaissance

Netflix’s new TV series “Nobody Wants This” has been sitting pretty in the top 10 since its release in late September and is currently at the No. 1 slot this week. “Nobody Wants This” follows agnostic, oversharing podcaster Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), an attractive newly single rabbi, as they navigate the ups and downs of pursuing an interfaith relationship.

The general consensus on the show is off the charts, — with a Rotten Tomatoes critic score of 95% and an audience score of 88% – grossing over 15.9 million views worldwide. With its dynamic characters and the main couple’s impeccable chemistry, “Nobody Wants This” is fated to join the new era of modern rom-com classics. With Netflix putting out over 18,000 titles per year, what sets this show apart is its excellent writing.

All the characters, but especially our main pair, are charismatic. Not one character is limited to a single characteristic, but rather they have a multitude of defining traits, all backed up with reasonable and realistic past events that shape their behaviors.

Noah’s job as a rabbi causes him to hesitate to be with Joanne openly because he’s afraid of judgment from his community. He has dreamed of being a rabbi his entire life and is conflicted about whether he’s willing to pick between what he owes to himself and what he believes he owes his family and community. But he’s also funny and charismatic, avoiding the typecast of the awkward religious person.

Joanne is afraid of commitment, having always flitted from guy to guy until she met Noah. She is inexperienced when it comes to love and commitment due to past trauma, but she is willing to work on herself for Noah’s sake. Her intelligence also shines through her business as a legitimate podcaster, always advocating for healthier conversations about taboo topics.

Their many character traits allow the story to revolve around different conflicts throughout the series, which is important given the format of the show — 10 episodes, each running 20-30 minutes, instead of a much shorter movie format. Their flaws aren’t magically overcome when they get together but rather ebb and flow, creating both humorous and serious beats in the story.

The writers establish the plot with clear stakes, finding a good balance between progressing the story and having setbacks. The characters are likable, both on their own and together, and have a realistic reason keeping them apart. Viewers also have a good reason to root for the couple to get together, which is what makes it such a convincing and bingeable watch.

But it would be remiss not to take into account the other factors that went into the success of the show, such as the actors’ popularity and the fact that it aired on Netflix. To understand why these other factors had such a meaningful impact, we have to rewind a bit and look at the history of rom-coms as well as their current resurgence.

There were more rom-coms produced in the ‘90s and early 2000s than in the past 15 years. Scott Meslow, in his book “From Hollywood with Love,” attributes this decline in rom-coms to studios’ disinvestment in mid-budget movies — costly, high-production Marvel-type movies tend to bring in more money.

With the advent of streaming services, Hollywood films have to generate a buzz to bring people into the theater, which usually means producing a movie with an established fanbase or using high-profile actors. Filmmakers creating a non-action film often have to work with a smaller budget or rely on a partnership with a streaming service. Funding for small-budget films is less than ever.

Rom-coms are also a historically overlooked category at award shows, so they continue to receive less funding. Naturally, actors tend to lean toward rom-coms less, in favor of more high-budget films or more serious projects that may be in the running for awards.

However, in recent years, tides have been shifting in favor of rom-coms. What initially caused its downfall, in part, may be its very solution — streaming services. Viewership for rom-coms has been on a steady increase with no signs of stopping.

“We need some escapism, joy, and love and romance — human connection has been really lost [during the pandemic], I can understand why [studios] are investing in that,” Actress Malin Akerman told Parade.

Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime have taken note, heavily investing in and producing romance movies and TV shows, recognizing the growing audience demand.

With all this in mind, we can reevaluate the factors contributing to the success of “Nobody Wants This.” As a Netflix original, the series benefited from the funding and advertising of a billion-dollar corporation, which significantly contributed to its reach and thereby its success. The all-star cast also brought attention to the series, reeling in both fans of Bell and Brody. Nonetheless, the series has become an instant classic and is a refreshing addition to the resurging rom-com genre. Netflix has already renewed the show for a second season, slated for release in 2025.

Ananya Kashyap is an Arts and Entertainment Intern for the fall 2024 quarter. She can be reached at ananyask@uci.edu.

Edited by Alaina Retodo and Jaheem Conley.